Public Hearing to Consider Brew Lab 101 Liquor License

The Sierra County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing Meeting on August 18, 2026, at the Sierra County Commission Meeting Room, 1712 North Date Street, Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. This meeting will begin at 10:00 AM. A decision will be made at the Regular Business Meeting, to be held at the Sierra County Courthouse Commission Meeting Room, 1712 North Date Street, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, on August 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The purpose of this hearing is to consider the approval or disapproval of Brew Lab 101, LLC’s, dba Brew Lab 101 Brew Dock’s, application for a small brewer second offsite liquor license with on-premises consumption and patio service at 101 NM-195, Elephant Butte, NM 87935. The Applicant’s mailing address is PO Box 65505, Albuquerque, NM 87193.

If you are an individual with a disability who is in need of a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter, or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the hearing or meeting, please contact the Sierra County Manager’s Office at 1712 North Date Street, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-6215 at least one week prior to the meeting or as soon as possible. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible formats.

Please contact the Sierra County Manager’s Office at (575) 894- 6215 if a summary or other type of accessible format is needed.