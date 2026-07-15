Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $23Bn By 2030

Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market Report 2026 Regions Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market Report 2026 Segments Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's OPC Server Software Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software market to surpass $23 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Other Software market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $113 billion by 2030, with Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software to represent around 20% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market In 2030?

Western Europe will be the largest region in the open platform communications (OPC) server software market in 2030, valued at $7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of industry 4.0 initiatives across manufacturing sectors, rising focus on interoperability between multi-vendor industrial automation systems, growing implementation of smart factory and digital transformation programs, expanding integration of industrial IoT platforms with enterprise-level software applications, strengthening regulatory emphasis on operational efficiency and industrial sustainability, and increasing demand for secure real-time data exchange across complex industrial environments.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the open platform communications (OPC) server software market in 2030, valued at $5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing deployment of edge computing and connected industrial systems, rising demand for seamless machine-to-machine communication across production facilities, growing modernization of legacy industrial control infrastructure, expansion of data-driven manufacturing operations, strong presence of industrial software developers and automation vendors, and continuous investments in scalable industrial connectivity and operational intelligence solutions across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market In 2030?

The open platform communications (OPC) server software market is segmented by type into OPC DA server, OPC HDA server, OPC A and E server, and OPC UA server. The OPC DA server market will be the largest segment of the open platform communications (OPC) server software market segmented by type, accounting for 38% or $9 billion of the total in 2030. The OPC DA server market will be supported by the widespread use of legacy automation systems across industrial facilities, increasing demand for reliable real-time data exchange between industrial devices and control systems, growing need for compatibility with existing SCADA and HMI platforms, rising adoption of centralized monitoring and supervisory control solutions, strong integration capabilities with legacy industrial infrastructure, and continued utilization of established communication standards in manufacturing and process industries.

The open platform communications (OPC) server software market is segmented by offering into software, services, and hardware.

The open platform communications (OPC) server software market is segmented by end-users into pharmaceutical, food and beverages, oil and gas, power and energy, and chemicals.



What Is The Expected CAGR For The Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the open platform communications (OPC) server software market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global open platform communications (OPC) server software market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate industrial automation and smart manufacturing adoption, strengthen interoperability across multi-vendor industrial environments, and expand IIoT-enabled real-time process monitoring capabilities worldwide.

Rising Adoption Of Industrial Automation And Smart Manufacturing - The rising adoption of industrial automation and smart manufacturing is expected to become a key growth driver for the open platform communications (OPC) server software market by 2030. Rising adoption of industrial automation and smart manufacturing is driving growth in the OPC server software market as factories increasingly deploy PLCs, SCADA systems, HMIs, robotics, and connected production equipment that require seamless real-time communication. OPC server software enables standardized data exchange between machines and enterprise systems, helping manufacturers improve process visibility, operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, and production control across modern digital facilities. As a result, the rising adoption of industrial automation and smart manufacturing is anticipated to contribute to 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Need For Interoperability Across Multi-Vendor Industrial Devices - The increasing need for interoperability across multi-vendor industrial devices is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the open platform communications (OPC) server software market by 2030. Increasing need for interoperability across multi-vendor industrial devices is driving growth in the OPC server software market as manufacturers operate equipment, controllers, sensors, and automation systems from multiple suppliers that use different communication protocols. OPC server software enables standardized data exchange and seamless connectivity between these diverse systems, helping organizations simplify integration, improve operational visibility, and enhance overall plant efficiency. Consequently, the increasing need for interoperability across multi-vendor industrial devices is projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of IIoT And Real-Time Process Monitoring - The expansion of IIoT and real-time process monitoring is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the open platform communications (OPC) server software market by 2030. Expansion of IIoT and real-time process monitoring is driving growth in the OPC server software market as industries increasingly connect machines, sensors, controllers, and enterprise platforms to capture live operational data. OPC server software enables secure and standardized communication between devices and analytics systems, helping organizations improve predictive maintenance, process optimization, remote monitoring, and data-driven decision-making across smart industrial environments. Therefore, the expansion of IIoT and real-time process monitoring is projected to contribute to approximately 2.7% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the OPC DA server market, the OPC HDA server market, the OPC A and E server market, and the OPC UA server market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $7 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for standardized industrial communication protocols, rising integration of automation systems across manufacturing and process industries, growing adoption of secure and platform-independent connectivity solutions, expansion of smart factory and digital transformation initiatives, advancements in industrial data interoperability and remote monitoring capabilities, and strong focus on improving operational visibility and system coordination across industrial environments. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enabling seamless industrial communication, enhancing process efficiency, and supporting intelligent automation ecosystems, fuelling transformative growth within the broader industrial automation software industry.

The OPC DA server market is projected to grow by $3 billion, the OPC HDA server market by $1 billion, the OPC A and E server market by $1 billion, and the OPC UA server market by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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