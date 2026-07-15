Azurite Medical & Wellness Launches Extended Aftercare Program for Australian Surgical Tourism Clients

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azurite Medical & Wellness has launched an Extended Aftercare Program, a post-operative support service designed to accompany clients through the full recovery period following cosmetic and reconstructive surgery in Bangkok, Thailand.Surgical tourism support has traditionally ended when a client is discharged from hospital. The Extended Aftercare Program is intended to close that gap by combining on-the-ground care in Bangkok with continued remote monitoring once clients return to Australia. The program provides scheduled check-ins, recovery guidance, coordination with the client's surgical team, and direct access to Azurite's support staff throughout the recovery window.According to the company, recovery is the stage at which clients most often need reassurance, and it is frequently the point at which providers step away. Azurite states that the Extended Aftercare Program is designed so that clients are supported from arrival in Bangkok through the weeks following their return home, rather than being left to manage recovery unassisted.The program includes in-person post-operative care during the Bangkok stay, with support staff coordinating directly with the client's surgical team. After the client returns to Australia, scheduled remote check-ins track recovery progress and are intended to flag any concerns early. Clients also receive ongoing recovery guidance covering wound care, activity levels, and expected milestones, along with a direct line to Azurite's support team for questions during recovery. Where a follow-up consultation is required, Azurite coordinates with its surgical partner in Bangkok on the client's behalf.Azurite Medical & Wellness coordinates surgical packages performed by its Bangkok surgical partner and manages the full client journey, from pre-operative assessment and travel logistics through to accommodation and post-operative aftercare. The Extended Aftercare Program is available to all new surgical clients, effective immediately.About Azurite Medical & WellnessAzurite Medical & Wellness is a Brisbane-based medical tourism company coordinating cosmetic and reconstructive surgery packages in Bangkok, Thailand for Australian clients. The company manages the end-to-end experience, including pre-operative assessment, travel and accommodation logistics, and post-operative aftercare, supported by a team in both Brisbane and Bangkok.

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