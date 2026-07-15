Eros Innovation and Envision Racing sign strategic Memorandum of Understanding

L–R: Ridhima Lulla, Co-Founder & Co-President, Eros Innovation and Franz Jung, CEO & Chairman of the Board, Envision Racing

Eros Innovation and Envision Racing team up in Monaco to explore AI, sustainability and performance tech at the crossroads of culture and motorsport.

MONACO, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envision Racing and Eros Innovation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Monaco, setting out a potential strategic collaboration across the intersection of culture, sustainability, AI, and performance technology.The MOU brings together two organisations whose ambitions extend far beyond their traditional sectors. It combines Envision Racing’s expertise in high-performance electric motorsport and sustainable innovation with Eros Innovation’s cultural models, proprietary AI infrastructure, and next-generation data systems.Under the MOU, the companies will explore opportunities to apply technologies and insights developed in elite electric motorsport to Eros Innovation’s cultural and entertainment-focused AI models. The collaboration will also explore how to drive outcomes through Envision Racing’s relationships with Envision Energy India and EARTHDAY.ORG, which supports sustainable community development in the Sundarbans region in India.Both organisations share a commitment to purpose-driven innovation, using technology, data and creativity to accelerate progress across electrification, sustainability and cultural integrity. Eros and Envision will look to host events that showcase the very latest in sustainable technologies, helping to expand on Envision Racing’s highly respected Race Against Climate Change Summits. With Eros’s heritage in producing world-class content and its related AI capabilities, the companies will explore how to bring to life the world of sustainable electric racing through the production of inspirational content.Ridhima Lulla, Co-Founder and Co-President of Eros Innovation, said: “Motorsport represents one of the most demanding real-time decision environments in the world, making it an ideal proving ground for sovereign AI systems. Our ambition is far larger than racing - to build exportable AI infrastructure that can power performance, energy optimisation, mobility, and intelligent national systems, with India as a priority market.”Sylvain Filippi, CTO and Managing Director of Envision Racing, said: “We’re excited to begin exploring opportunities with Eros Innovation. There is strong alignment between our organisations around innovation, sustainability and the potential for advanced technologies to create impact far beyond motorsport or film production. We partner with organisations with purpose, and we recognise that in Eros Innovation.”The MOU establishes a framework for both parties to explore future joint initiatives, research collaboration, and technology development opportunities.About Eros InnovationEros Innovation is a Sovereign AI and Cultural Intelligence company headquartered in the Isle of Man, with operations across the United Kingdom, India and the Middle East. The Company is building trusted AI infrastructure for governments, enterprises and consumers through proprietary foundation models, multimodal AI platforms, Digital Public Infrastructure and intelligent applications spanning culture, education, healthcare and the creator economy.At the core of the platform is the Eros Large Cultural Model (LCM) family, including Eros LCM-Vision, Eros LCVM-Voice and Eros LCMM-Music, developed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. Unlike conventional large language models trained primarily on publicly available internet data, the Eros models are built on a proprietary corpus of approximately 1.5 trillion rights-cleared, ethically sourced cultural tokens, derived from more than 11,000 films, 100,000 characters, music, dialogue, mythology and cultural knowledge accumulated over four decades. The corpus has been independently valued at US$1.7 billion by OxValue.AI, a University of Oxford spin-out.The Eros AI platform powers a portfolio of businesses including Eros Universe, Eros Brahmand, Eros AI Vidya, Eros Music World, Eros Wellness, Eros Experiences, and sovereign AI solutions for governments and enterprises. Built on a common AI infrastructure stack, these platforms enable the creation, protection, monetisation and responsible deployment of cultural and domain-specific intelligence at scale.Eros Innovation’s mission is to become the world’s trusted Cultural Intelligence Infrastructure—building sovereign, ethical AI systems that preserve, enhance and responsibly commercialise culture while advancing innovation across education, healthcare, tourism, media, digital identity and strategic national infrastructureAbout Envision RacingEnvision Racing Formula E Team is one of the founding and most successful outfits in the FIA Formula E World Championship and the 2023 World Champions. Owned by Envision, Envision Racing has sustainability running through its DNA and was created for one simple purpose: to inspire generations to tackle climate change and transition to e-mobility and renewable energy.Both on and off the track, Envision Racing focuses on accelerating and promoting innovation and change that will help us to live more sustainably, using its Race Against Climate Change™ programme to mobilise fans around the world to be part of this change. For further information, visit www.envision-racing.com

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