Australian startup BlueNexus raises A$2.0 million to make AI agents something anyone can build, run and sell

Sydney startup BlueNexus raises A$2.0M seed to power its agent management platform: a 20-minute no-code wizard to build, run and monetise AI agents.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueNexus Tech Pty Ltd, the Sydney-based company building an agent management platform, today announced it has raised A$2.0 million (US$1.3 million) in seed funding. The round was led by M31 Capital, with participation from Antler, Eastend Ventures and inSilico One.

BlueNexus is tackling a gap the AI boom has left wide open: the people with the most valuable expertise are the least able to turn it into working AI products. Building an agent today means choosing models, wiring data connectors, managing context and memory, and then operating all of it in production. Most professionals never get past the prototype, and most product teams face four-to-six-month build cycles to integrate AI into their product.

The BlueNexus platform replaces that with a 20-minute, plain-language agent builder wizard. A user describes the agent they want; the platform drafts its skills, personality and data connections, then runs the entire operational lifecycle: hundreds of native connectors delivered through a single MCP endpoint, a persistent self-maintaining knowledge base, context orchestration that keeps token costs low, deployment to web, embed, API or inbound email, and pay-as-you-go billing. Confidential compute (TEE) is available as an optional add-on for regulated industries such as health, legal and financial services.

The platform predominantly serves two kinds of agent builders:

Domain experts, including lawyers, coaches, accountants and clinicians to name a few, package what they know into distributable agents and earn revenue each time their agent is used.

Product teams, who can design, maintain and manage embedded agents directly into their own applications, going live in weeks rather than quarters.

"Everyone talks about AI agents, but almost nobody with real expertise can actually ship one," said Nick Arbuckle, co-founder and COO of BlueNexus. "We built the platform so a lawyer, a coach or a fintech product team can go from an idea to a working, revenue-generating agent in the time it takes to have a coffee. The funding lets us put that in front of a lot more people."

The company was founded in August 2025 by Chris Were (CEO), Nick Arbuckle (COO) and Aurélien Ticot (CTO), and has grown to a team of six. The funding will support the company's platform rollout, its expanding connector ecosystem, and compliance certifications (SOC 2 underway) targeting regulated verticals.

About BlueNexus

BlueNexus is an agent management platform: the simplest way to build, run, share and monetise AI agents without becoming an AI engineer. Founded in Sydney, Australia in 2025, BlueNexus connects agents to real data through hundreds of native connectors and one MCP endpoint, and handles deployment, memory, billing and compliance out of the box. Learn more at https://bluenexus.ai.

Media contact: Nick Arbuckle, Co-Founder & COO — media@bluenexus.ai

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