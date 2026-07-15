County Executive Melissa Agard Celebrates Opening of New Solar Pavilion at Henry Vilas Zoo

July 14, 2026

execmedia@danecounty.gov, 608-800-1127

County Executive, Henry Vilas Zoo, County Executive

New pavilion marks another step toward the Zoo’s goal of becoming fossil fuel free by 2040

DANE COUNTY — Dane County Executive Melissa Agard joined community partners Tuesday to celebrate the ribbon cutting of a new solar pavilion at Henry Vilas Zoo, marking another milestone in the County’s commitment to sustainability and the Zoo’s vision of becoming fossil fuel free by 2040.

Located near the flamingo exhibit, the new pavilion will generate renewable energy to help power zoo operations, reduce long-term energy costs, and provide visitors with a visible example of how clean energy can strengthen treasured public spaces.

The pavilion was made possible through the generosity of Cal and Laurie Couillard, whose gift reflects a shared commitment to protecting the environment and investing in the future of one of Dane County’s most beloved community institutions.

“Henry Vilas Zoo is one of Dane County’s greatest treasures,” said County Executive Melissa Agard. “It’s a place where generations of families have learned, explored, and connected with wildlife. Thanks to the generosity of Cal and Laurie Couillard, this new solar pavilion will help ensure the Zoo remains a vibrant, welcoming place for generations to come while demonstrating that caring for our community also means caring for our planet.”

During the event, Agard also reaffirmed Dane County’s commitment to transitioning Henry Vilas Zoo to become fossil fuel free by 2040.

“Protecting our environment isn’t just about the future; it’s about the choices we make today,” Agard said. “By investing in renewable energy and reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, we’re creating a healthier zoo, a healthier community, and a stronger future for the animals in our care and the families who visit every day.”

Zoo leadership has continued to advance sustainability initiatives across the grounds, from renewable energy investments to operational improvements that reduce the Zoo’s environmental footprint. The recent arrival of new polar bears also serves as a powerful reminder of the real-world impacts climate change has on wildlife and the importance of taking meaningful action.

The County’s Office of Energy and Climate Change, led by Kathy Kuntz, is working alongside zoo leadership to develop a roadmap for achieving the Zoo’s goal of becoming fossil fuel free by 2040. The effort builds on Dane County’s longstanding leadership in renewable energy, emissions reduction, and environmental stewardship.

“I’m grateful to the Couillard family, our dedicated zoo leadership and staff, and Kathy Kuntz and the Office of Energy and Climate Change for helping turn this vision into reality,” Agard said. “When we work together, we can make bold investments that protect our environment, strengthen our community, and leave Dane County even better than we found it.”

The solar pavilion is now open near the flamingo exhibit and is available for visitors to enjoy and reserve for events.