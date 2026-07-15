Sac Republic FC and Community Non-Profits to Host Free Adaptive Soccer Clinic

Registration Flyer

Free adaptive soccer clinic welcomes athletes with disabilities, families, and volunteers for a day of soccer, skill development, and community engagement.

Our goal is to create opportunities for people of all abilities to experience soccer while building confidence, and community.” — Laduan Smedley, President of Limb Care Foundation.

VACAVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sacramento Republic FC and Community organizations from across the California and Washington will gather on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the Horse Creek Soccer Complex in Vacaville for a free Adaptive Soccer Clinic designed to introduce athletes, coaches, referees, volunteers, and families to adaptive forms of the world's most popular sport while promoting inclusion, education, and community engagement.Hosted by Limb Care Foundation in collaboration with adaptive sports partners, the event will provide hands-on instruction in amputee soccer, blind soccer, and deaf soccer. Participants of all experience levels—including individuals with and without disabilities—will have the opportunity to learn the rules, techniques, and unique adaptations that make each version of the game accessible to athletes of diverse abilities.The clinic will begin with participant and volunteer check-in, followed by a welcome session and group introductions before moving into structured training sessions led by experienced adaptive soccer leaders. Throughout the day, attendees will rotate through instructional stations focused on passing, dribbling, shooting, goalkeeping, and game strategy while learning the specific rules and officiating considerations unique to each adaptive discipline.Volunteers will also have the opportunity to experience the game from the athlete's perspective by participating in adaptive simulations, helping build a greater understanding of the challenges and strengths of adaptive competition. Educational discussions will include coaching techniques, referee expectations, communication strategies, and practical ways to make sports more inclusive within local communities.In addition to on-field activities, volunteers who are not participating in training sessions will assemble Limb Care Foundation outreach kits containing essential foot and limb care supplies. These kits are designed to help individuals experiencing homelessness reduce the risk of wounds, infections, and preventable limb loss.Following the clinic, volunteers who wish to continue serving the community will travel to Cesar Chavez Plaza in Sacramento, where they will distribute the assembled care kits along with any remaining meals from the event to individuals experiencing homelessness. This outreach effort reflects Limb Care Foundation's mission to improve limb health through education, prevention, mobility, and direct community service.The Adaptive Soccer Clinic is free to attend and welcomes athletes with disabilities, healthcare professionals, coaches, referees, students, volunteers, and community members interested in learning more about adaptive sports and disability inclusion."Our goal is to create opportunities for people of all abilities to experience the universal sport of soccer while building confidence, and community," said Laduan Smedley Jr., President of Limb Care Foundation. "By combining adaptive soccer education with direct outreach to individuals in need, we're demonstrating that mobility, inclusion, and service can all happen in the same day."The event is supported by organizations committed to expanding access to adaptive recreation and increasing awareness of opportunities available to individuals living with limb loss, limb difference, vision impairment, hearing impairment, and other physical disabilities.For more information about the Adaptive Soccer Clinic or the Limb Care Foundation, visit www.limbcarefoundation.org or follow the organization on Instagram.

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