Van Binsbergen: State Provides Funding to Study Historical Project in Milan

ST. PAUL – State Rep. Scott Van Binsbergen, R-Montevideo, announces a state grant has been awarded that may help put the 1915 Milan School on the National Register of Historic Places.

Greater Milan Initiative is receiving $11,000 from the state to hire a qualified historian to complete an evaluation of the building to determine eligibility for listing on the NRHP.

“Congratulations to those involved in submitting this successful grant request,” Van Binsbergen said. “It is good to see a strong commitment to preserving historical structures in our area.”

The grant was awarded from an appropriation by the legislature from the Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. In fiscal year 2026, over $6 million is available for grants “for history programs and projects … or for activities to preserve significant historic and cultural resources.”

More information on Minnesota’s historical grants is available at http://legacy.mnhs.org/grants.