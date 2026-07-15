Guam Guard works with Washington Guard to renovate fitness center

CAMP MURRAY, Washington (June 19, 2026) — Seven Airmen from the 254th RED HORSE Squadron, Guam Air National Guard, successfully completed a Deployment for Training, or DFT, in support of the 194th Civil Engineer Squadron, Washington National Guard. The two units transformed an underutilized facility into a modern fitness center and sharpened their expeditionary engineering skills essential to the Air National Guard mission.

The team executed a full‑scale renovation that delivered hands‑on, real‑world contingency construction experience for both RED HORSE and Civil Engineer Airmen. The project required managing large‑scale material handling, coordinating simultaneous trade operations, and conducting detailed asset preparation — all while upholding strict safety, precision, and efficiency standards.

This mission also carried a meaningful historical connection. The 254th RED HORSE Squadron traces its origins to Camp Murray, Washington, before relocating to Guam in 2007 to align with Pacific Theater priorities and Andersen Air Force Base’s expanding mission. Its re-designation as a squadron in 2008 solidified the unit’s identity and laid the foundation for the robust RED HORSE capabilities it provides today.

Master Sgt. Joshua Artero, 1st Sgt. of the 254th, was on the crew.

“DFTs are essential because they turn Airmen into mission‑ready operators, giving them the realism, stress, joint exposure, and leadership experience that home‑station training can’t replicate,” said Artero. “They build competence, confidence, and combat credibility, which directly strengthens Air Force readiness and reinforces Airmen pride and purpose.”

Returning to Camp Murray for this DFT strengthened long‑standing ties between the Washington Air National Guard and the Guam Air National Guard. The Airmen of the 254th RED HORSE Squadron honored that shared heritage and lived up to their motto: “Built with Island Pride!”