Emmy Award Winner Kim Estes Earns Second Nomination for His Performance in Big Law

Kim Estes 2026 Emmys Nominee for Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series Emmy Official Key Art Big Law Courtroom Drama Unfolds

Veteran actor recognized for portraying Boyd Bennett in the Vimeo short-form series

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmy Award-winning actor Kim Estes has earned his second Primetime Emmy Award nomination. He is nominated for Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his performance as Boyd Bennett in Big Law , produced by R7 Films LLC and Big Law Productions LLC.“To be recognized by the Television Academy for a second time is incredibly humbling and deeply meaningful,” said Estes. “I sincerely thank the Academy and its members for this honor. I share this nomination with the talented cast, producers, writers, and creative team behind Big Law. This moment reminds me that perseverance, preparation, and faith in the work can open new doors at every stage of the journey.”The nomination marks another important chapter in Estes’ career. He previously won the 2017 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his performance as Amanda in the Vimeo series Dicks. Nearly a decade later, his portrayal of Boyd Bennett in Big Law has brought him back into the Emmy spotlight and reflects his continued commitment to creating memorable, honest characters.Estes’ journey into entertainment is far from traditional. Born and raised in Los Angeles near the Crenshaw district, he made his first screen appearance at age six on Art Linkletter’s House Party.He has since built an impressive body of work across television, film, theater, and digital entertainment. His television credits include The Resident, The Company You Keep, Fatal Attraction, 9-1-1, This Is Us, How to Get Away with Murder, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NCIS, How I Met Your Mother, Dexter, House, Criminal Minds, Private Practice, Cold Case, Fresh Off the Boat, and Pretty Little Liars.Known for bringing strength, intelligence, and emotional depth to his roles, Estes has become a respected and familiar presence on screen.Beyond his acclaimed work as an actor, Estes has built an extraordinary career in maritime engineering, education, environmental safety, crisis management, and corporate leadership.A graduate of Cal Poly Maritime Academy, Estes served as an officer in the United States Merchant Marine and advanced from an engine-room utility position to Chief Engineer. He oversaw engineering operations, machinery spaces, vessel repairs, and shipyard projects throughout the United States and internationally. He also served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy Reserve.Estes later earned an MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business and managed corporate departments responsible for environmental health, safety and security, sustainable development, and crisis management. His professional experience includes work related to the SEA EMPRESS, COSCO BUSAN, COSTA CONCORDIA, and the Huntington Beach oil spill. He has also served as a professor and graduate-student mentor at CSU Maritime Academy, an independent auditor in environmental crime matters, and an expert witness for the U.S. Department of Justice.Estes’ second Emmy nomination is not only recognition of his performance in Big Law. It also celebrates a remarkable career defined by versatility, reinvention, and a commitment to excellence both on and off screen.To learn more about Kim Estes, visit:

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