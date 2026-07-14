Upcoming Public Hearing on July 23, 2026 on Proposed Athletic Field

The Seattle Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners (BPRC) is now taking public written input and will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 23, 2026, on the proposed Athletic Field for Lincoln High School at Lower Woodland Park.

Following an internal review process, Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner advanced a recommendation for the location of this project to Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) on June 10, 2026. Superintendent Shuldiner’s full statement is available here: News : Superintendent Announces Recommendation on Lincoln HS Athletic Field – Lincoln High School

On July 23, SPR Staff will present a briefing and recommendation to the BPRC, followed by public comment on the proposal. Subsequent discussion and a possible vote on the recommendation will take place during the regular BPRC meeting on August 13.

Public Hearing Details

The Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners will hold this public hearing on Thursday, July 23, beginning at 6:00 PM. The meeting will be in-person at Miller Community Center and remote on Zoom. For information on how to join the meeting, see https://www.seattle.gov/board-of-parks-and-recreation-commissioners

Community members are encouraged to submit written comments between now and July 23 to: PKS_BPRC@Seattle.gov.

Written comments are given the same consideration as comments provided during the public hearing, so if you are unable to attend in person or on Zoom, submitting written input is an equally effective way to share your feedback.