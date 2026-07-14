Seattle Fire proposes new technology for fire, medical and rescue responses

The Seattle Fire Department is proposing to add up to three drones to its fleet of emergency response apparatus. The Emergency Response Aerial Technology – or ERAT – would be used in a limited number of fire, medical or rescue responses where having an aerial view would provide greater safety for firefighter/EMTs, paramedics and residents, and increase firefighting and rescue success.

If approved by the City Council and Mayor, Seattle Fire will use ERAT for specific types of responses, including fires in buildings, brush fires, water rescues, mass casualty incidents, technical rescues, hazardous materials and energy responses.

The department is also proposing to use the ERAT for less common but high-risk operations such as marine fires, railway incidents and after a natural disaster such as an earthquake.

Had such technology been in place in 2025, Seattle Fire would have used the ERAT 2,589 times. For perspective, Seattle Fire received 197,926 calls and dispatched units to 108,763 incidents in 2025.

The ERAT will only provide a livestream of the incident to designated fire personnel. It will not be recorded, nor will other departments or members of the public be allowed to view the livestream.

Per the City’s Surveillance Technology Ordinance, Seattle Fire has submitted a draft Surveillance Impact Report and is holding four informational sessions for community members to learn and ask questions about the proposed ERAT program.

You can find the draft Surveillance Impact Report and summary (in eight languages) on the City’s Surveillance Technologies Under Review webpage.

Seattle residents are invited to provide formal comment on the draft Surveillance Impact Report. Comments received by August 13, 2026 will be included in the Surveillance Impact Report.

Comments may still be submitted after the comment period closes through City Council.

Seattle residents may also attend the four informational meetings and submit written comments in person.

Meeting 1: El Centro de la Raza, Centilia Cultural Center, 1660 S. Roberto Maestas Festival Street

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

6-7:30 p.m.

Spanish interpreter will be onsite. Those needing another language, including ASL, should call 206-291-7681 or email fireinfo@seattle.gov at least five business days prior to the meeting.

Meeting 2: Online (Zoom)

Friday, July 24

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82804220057?pwd=TTiXXcAjoEH5UtcCPColplQtPabISm.1

Meeting ID: 828 0422 0057

Passcode: 119107

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Join by SIP

• 82804220057@zoomcrc.com

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https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/82804220057/invitations?signature=j0ADrGve-skd9J9zSv2QAhx7arrq-4BJdfjpg0vOB1Q

Meeting 3: North Central College Auditorium, 9600 College Way North

Thursday, July 30, 2026

6-7:30 p.m.

Individuals needing interpretation services, including ASL, should call 206-291-7681 or email fireinfo@seattle.gov at least five business days prior to the meeting.

Meeting 4: Online (Zoom)

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82804220057?pwd=TTiXXcAjoEH5UtcCPColplQtPabISm.1

Meeting ID: 828 0422 0057

Passcode: 119107

One tap mobile

+12532158782,,82804220057#,,,,*119107# US (Tacoma)

+12532050468,,82804220057#,,,,*119107# US

Join by SIP

• 82804220057@zoomcrc.com

Join instructions

https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/82804220057/invitations?signature=j0ADrGve-skd9J9zSv2QAhx7arrq-4BJdfjpg0vOB1Q

Links and times for the meetings can also be found on the events calendar on the City’s Surveillance Technologies website.

This public input period is a valuable part of our process. The City of Seattle is committed to being transparent and accountable. Hearing from residents is part of the process. We welcome your thoughts and comments and look forward to hearing them. The complete list of technologies for review can be found on the City’s Surveillance Technologies website.