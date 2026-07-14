Seattle Parks and Recreation 2026 Center City Parks Summer Events Schedule 

Summer in Seattle just keeps getting better! Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) has announced an exciting lineup of FREE events and activities that will energize downtown and neighborhood parks through September. Whether you’re a movie enthusiast, a music lover, or someone who enjoys getting active outdoors, there’s something for everyone this season.

All events are free for the community.

See the Center City 2026 event schedules here.

2026 City Center events run through September and include:

Center City Cinema

Grab a blanket and relax under the stars as SPR presents outdoor movies on 20 nights at iconic parks across Seattle. From cult classics like Top Gun and Footloose to family favorites like Despicable Me and Hoppers, it’s the ultimate cinematic experience surrounded by nature and community.

Locations include:

Ballard Commons Park

Cal Anderson Park

Denny Park

Freeway Park

Hing Hay Park

Lake Union Park

View the entire schedule here!

Dancing Til Dusk

Feel the rhythm and dance the night away! Enjoy 16 summer evenings of live music, free dance lessons, and socializing at various parks, including Hing Hay Park and Freeway Park. No partner? No problem! Bring your energy and learn moves like swing, salsa, and tango.

Dates and locations vary, so be sure to check out the full schedule!

Fitness, Games, and More

Looking to break a sweat? Parks across Seattle will host free fitness classes from Zumba and Yoga at Freeway Park to Tai Chi and Chinese Dance at Hing Hay Park. Or join in games like Ping Pong and Mahjong for a casual way to unwind and connect with others.

View the full schedule.

Busker Series

Lunchtime just got lively with charming performances by local buskers! Relax on bistro furniture as talented musicians add flair to parks like Ballard Commons, Cal Anderson Park, and Freeway Park.

Find a performance!