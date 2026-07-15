Kitty Harper’s Short Film Ma Prison Celebrates Multiple Diamond Award Wins at Mindfield Film Festival in Albuquerque

FIlm Poster Ma Prison Sophie Bullock as Millie. Cast and Crew of Ma Prison

Multiple Diamond Award Winner including Best Short Film, Best Actress & Best Original Score at Mindfield Film Festival’s Bi-Monthly Competition

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- British filmmaker, writer, director, and composer Kitty Harper’s acclaimed short drama Ma Prison has achieved outstanding success at the Mindfield Film Festival , securing several top honors in the May/June 2026 Bi-Monthly Competition.These wins advance the film as a strong contender for the 9th Annual Live Festival, scheduled for August 27–30, 2026, at Guild Cinema in Albuquerque, New Mexico.Ma Prison earned the Diamond Award for Best Short Film. Lead actress Sophie Bullock received the Diamond Award for Best Actress, Susannah May won the Platinum Award for Best Supporting Actor, and Kitty Harper claimed the Diamond Award for Best Original Score for her original music.Harper expressed her gratitude: “It’s such an honour to be recognised internationally, especially among such a vast amount of talented creatives. I’m truly honoured to have been part of this process.”Executive Producer Herb Jackson Jr, Founder of I Ain’t No Herb Jackson Studios, added: “I couldn’t be more pleased for Kitty and the cast for the recognition by the MindField Film Festival. This festival is one I always target during festival strategy as I have fond memories of my college experience in Albuquerque. I am hopeful we are selected for the live screening as I’m looking forward to another visit to The Duke City.”The film follows a young girl (Sophie Bullock) dealing with the devastating loss of her mother while facing bullying and an abusive dynamic with her French teacher (Susannah May). As tensions build, she uncovers a deeper truth, resulting in a poignant exploration of grief, empathy, anger, and complex human connections.Ma Prison continues its award momentum following double nominations at the 2026 Midlands Movies Awards for Best Actress (Sophie Bullock) and Best Music (Kitty Harper), along with official selections at the Birmingham Film Festival.Mindfield Film Festival • Albuquerque stands as one of the city’s premier platforms for visionary independent cinema. It showcases bold features, shorts, and music videos from around the world through its annual live event at Guild Cinema and year-round bi-monthly online competitions. Bi-monthly winners receive official laurels and enter a finalist pool for consideration at the live festival and closing night awards ceremony.About Ma Prison Written, directed, and scored by Kitty Harper , Ma Prison is a compelling short drama starring Sophie Bullock and Susannah May. Produced by Kevin McDonah and Natalie Bark in conjunction with I Ain’t No Herb Jackson Studios.

Interview with Kitty Harper on the making of My Prison

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