Polar Tint Network Now Operates Four Locations Across Nevada and Colorado

A Polar Tint network location storefront. The Polar Tint logo.

With Parker North open in the Denver Metro area, the Lifetime Polar Tint Promise now travels with customers across two states.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polar Tint, the premium Nano Ceramic window film, paint protection film, and ceramic coating network, now operates four locations across two states: Henderson, Summerlin, and Spring Valley Ranch in Nevada, and Parker North in Colorado — the network's first location outside Nevada.

Every Polar Tint location installs to the same network standard: Polar Tint Certified installers train to a single protocol, source the same premium Nano Ceramic film line, and honor the Lifetime Polar Tint Promise — film and install warranted for the life of the vehicle or property, transferable on resale, and honored at any Polar Tint location regardless of where the original work was done. For customers who move between Nevada and Colorado, or fleets that operate across state lines, that portability is now operational rather than theoretical.

Polar Tint's product line targets high-UV, high-heat-load climates. Las Vegas Valley vehicle interiors routinely reach dangerously hot temperatures in direct summer sun; Colorado's Front Range, at over 5,000 feet of elevation, carries a materially higher year-round UV load plus winter de-icing chemistry that can etch unprotected paint. Each location's service menu — window film, paint protection film, and ceramic coating — is calibrated to its local climate and, in Colorado's case, to a stricter tint law than Nevada's (27% minimum visible light transmission on both front and rear side windows, versus Nevada's 35% front-only standard).

NETWORK, BY LOCATION:

Polar Tint Henderson NV — East Las Vegas Valley — henderson.polartint.com

Polar Tint Summerlin NV — West Las Vegas Valley — summerlin.polartint.com

Polar Tint Spring Valley Ranch NV — Central Las Vegas Valley — springvalleyranch.polartint.com

Polar Tint Parker North CO — Southeast Denver Metro — parkernorth.polartint.com

Polar Tint continues to evaluate additional Sun Belt markets for franchise expansion. Details on franchise ownership — including the product catalog, install standard, and network-portable Lifetime Polar Tint Promise every franchisee operates under — are available at polartintfranchise.com.

About Polar Tint

Polar Tint is a network of premium window film, paint protection film, and ceramic coating installation locations across Nevada and Colorado. Every location installs to a single network standard backed by the Lifetime Polar Tint Promise — film and install warranted for the life of the vehicle or property, transferable on resale, and honored at any Polar Tint location. Locations: Henderson NV, Summerlin NV, Spring Valley Ranch NV, and Parker North CO. Learn more at polartint.com; franchise ownership information is at polartintfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Frostbite Marketing on behalf of Polar Tint, info@frostbitemarketing.com

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