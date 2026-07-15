Polar Tint Spring Valley Ranch Spotlights Ceramic Heat-Rejection Tint

A Corvette receiving paint protection film at Polar Tint Spring Valley Ranch. The Polar Tint logo.

As Las Vegas summer heat peaks, the Spring Valley studio points drivers and homeowners to ceramic film that blocks up to 98% of infrared heat.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Las Vegas enters the peak of its summer heat, Polar Tint Spring Valley Ranch is urging drivers and homeowners across Spring Valley and the central and west Las Vegas Valley to look at ceramic heat-rejection window tint as a practical defense against scorching cabins and overheated living spaces.

June marks the start of the season when interior surfaces bake, dashboards radiate heat for hours, and west-facing rooms turn into sun traps. Polar Tint Spring Valley Ranch installs ceramic automotive window tint built to reject up to 98% of infrared heat — the part of sunlight that drivers feel most as cabin warmth — helping vehicles stay cooler and more comfortable from the first mile of a commute.

The same heat-fighting science applies indoors. Polar Tint Spring Valley Ranch also offers residential solar film for homes, designed to cut solar heat gain through windows, ease strain on air conditioning during the hottest months, and reduce the glare and fading that relentless desert sun can inflict on floors, furniture, and finishes.

Because the studio is a service-area business serving Spring Valley and the broader central and west Las Vegas Valley, customers can choose what works best for them: a free in-shop estimate for vehicles or a free on-site estimate for home solar film. Bilingual (English/Spanish) service is available throughout the process.

Polar Tint Spring Valley Ranch installs to Nevada's window-tint standards, which require a minimum of 35% visible light transmission on front side windows while allowing any darkness on rear side and back windows. Customers can ask about ceramic grades, including Ceramic Ultimate Plus, and every installation is backed by the Lifetime Polar Tint Promise.

Drivers and homeowners can book a free in-shop or on-site estimate by calling (702) 475-6748 or visiting springvalleyranch.polartint.com.

About Polar Tint Spring Valley Ranch

Polar Tint Spring Valley Ranch is a window-tinting studio at 3859 S Valley View Blvd #12, Las Vegas, NV 89103, serving Spring Valley and the central and west Las Vegas Valley. The studio specializes in ceramic automotive window tint and residential solar film for homes, with bilingual (English/Spanish) service and the Lifetime Polar Tint Promise. Schedule a free in-shop or on-site estimate at springvalleyranch.polartint.com or by calling (702) 475-6748.

Polar Tint Spring Valley Ranch is part of the Polar Tint network, which installs to the same standard at locations across Nevada and Colorado under the Lifetime Polar Tint Promise. Learn more about the full network at polartint.com, or about franchise ownership opportunities at polartintfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Frostbite Marketing on behalf of Polar Tint Spring Valley Ranch, info@frostbitemarketing.com

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