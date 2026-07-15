52 Years in Business: What Our Sales Data Reveals About How Tariffs Are Changing International Buying

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Our marketplace sites serves a different customer demographic, which may explain the varying results,and feels may take 6 months before uniform pattern emerges.

Although international trade conditions continue to evolve, Sedawie believes Australian exporters are seeing customers adapt rather than disappear.” — wayne sedawie

GOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian online marketplace founder Wayne Sedawie says customer purchasing behaviour has changed noticeably over the past three months as international buyers adapt to new import costs and customs procedures, due to tarrifs."We're receiving a massive increase in enquiries about tariffs, customs charges and courier clearance fees," Sedawie said. "Many buyers are trying to understand exactly what they'll pay before placing an order."While no single buying pattern has emerged across all marketplaces, one trend has become increasingly common."Many international buyers are combining several purchases into one shipment to spread any fixed import or courier processing costs across multiple items."Interestingly, the company's marketplaces have each experienced different results during the most recent three-month period compared with the previous three months.Sales value increased 46%Number of items sold increased 7%Sales value increased 9%Number of items sold increased 9%Sales value increased 38%Number of items sold declined 3%According to Sedawie,"Gemstone buyers tend to be younger and are purchasing higher-value gemstones. Opal buyers are generally older and are currently choosing more affordable opals. Coin collectors also have an older customer base, and we've seen many U.S. buyers become more cautious."Sedawie believes courier clearance charges may also be influencing purchasing decisions."Even where no import tariff is payable, some U.S. customers tell us they are concerned about paying a FedEx customs clearance fee, which can add around US$15 to a shipment. As a result, some buyers are delaying purchases or combining multiple items into a single parcel."Although international trade conditions continue to evolve, Sedawie believes Australian exporters are seeing customers adapt rather than disappear."The data suggests buyers are changing how they purchase rather than abandoning international shopping altogether. Every marketplace is responding differently depending on its products and customer demographics."Wayne Sedawie has spent more than five decades building online marketplaces serving collectors and gemstone buyers worldwide. His businesses have facilitated more than A$200 million in online sales and continue to monitor changing international e-commerce trends.

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