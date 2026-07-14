Governor Abbott Appoints Zeid To Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council

TEXAS, July 14 - July 14, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Yasser Zeid, M.D. to the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council for a term set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council develops an approved Texas list of abatement strategies based on but not limited to the existing national list of opioid abatement strategies for implementing the Texas Abatement Fund.

Yasser Zeid, M.D. of Tyler is the chief medical officer at Corpus Christi Medical Center. He is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a member of the Texas Medical Association (TMA), American Medical Association, and International College of Surgeons. Additionally, he is the former chairman of the TMA Committee on Maternal and Perinatal Health. He previously served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Statewide Health Coordinating Council from 2016 until its sunset in 2025. Zeid received a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.Ch.) from Ain Shams University, a Master of Science in Health Care Transformation from The University of Texas at Austin, and a Master of Healthcare Administration from Trinity University.