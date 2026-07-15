Polar Tint Henderson Expands Commercial & Fleet Window-Film Services

A branded Polar Tint Henderson fleet vehicle featuring the company's window film and decal work. The Polar Tint logo.

New solar-control, security, and anti-graffiti films plus fleet branding give Henderson businesses one bilingual source for window film.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polar Tint Henderson has expanded its commercial and fleet window-film services, giving Henderson-area businesses a single local source for solar-control film on storefronts and offices, safety and security film, anti-graffiti film, and fleet branding and decals.

The expansion targets a growing need among local commercial property owners, facility managers, and fleet operators who want to cut glare and heat, protect glass and merchandise, and put their brand on the road. Polar Tint Henderson's commercial team handles everything from single-pane storefront jobs to multi-building office glazing and full vehicle-fleet wraps and lettering. Details and a project request form are available at henderson.polartint.com/window-film/commercial/.

Commercial solar-control film helps offices and retail spaces reject heat using the same professional-grade technology behind Polar Tint's Ceramic Ultimate Plus line, which delivers up to 98% infrared heat rejection. Security and safety film helps hold shattered glass together to deter smash-and-grab break-ins and guard against storm and accident damage, while anti-graffiti film provides a sacrificial, replaceable layer that protects expensive storefront glass from etching and tagging. On the fleet side, the team produces branded decals, lettering, and partial and full wraps that turn service vehicles into moving advertising.

Automotive and residential window tinting remain core to the business. Polar Tint Henderson continues to serve drivers and homeowners across the east Las Vegas Valley, and all automotive work is installed to Nevada law, which requires a minimum of 35% visible light transmission on front side windows while allowing any darkness on rear side and back windows.

A key differentiator for local businesses is fully bilingual service. Every consultation, quote, and installation walkthrough is available in English and Spanish, so owners and managers across the diverse Henderson business community can plan a project in the language they prefer. Commercial and fleet customers can schedule a free on-site estimate, and automotive and residential customers can book a free in-shop estimate, by calling (702) 665-6009 or visiting henderson.polartint.com.

About Polar Tint Henderson

Polar Tint Henderson provides professional automotive, residential, and commercial window film and fleet branding, backed by the Lifetime Polar Tint Promise. The shop is located at 799 Middlegate Rd Ste C, Henderson, NV 89011, and is open 7 days a week, 8am-5pm. Polar Tint Henderson serves Henderson, Green Valley, Anthem, Lake Las Vegas, Whitney Ranch, Boulder City, and the east Las Vegas Valley, with full bilingual (English/Spanish) service. Learn more or request an estimate at henderson.polartint.com or by calling (702) 665-6009.

Polar Tint Henderson is part of the Polar Tint network, which installs to the same standard at locations across Nevada and Colorado under the Lifetime Polar Tint Promise. Learn more about the full network at polartint.com, or about franchise ownership opportunities at polartintfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Frostbite Marketing on behalf of Polar Tint Henderson, info@frostbitemarketing.com

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