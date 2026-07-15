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Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Senator Lindsey Graham

TO:                  Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:            Tuesday, July 14, 2026 

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Senator Lindsey Graham 

On Saturday, July 11, 2026, Senator Lindsey Graham passed away at the age of 71. 

Pursuant to the President’s order and as a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida until 6:00 p.m. on July 18, 2026. 

To view the President’s proclamation, click here

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Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Senator Lindsey Graham

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