Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Senator Lindsey Graham
TO: Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and Development
FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis
DATE: Tuesday, July 14, 2026
RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Senator Lindsey Graham
On Saturday, July 11, 2026, Senator Lindsey Graham passed away at the age of 71.
Pursuant to the President’s order and as a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida until 6:00 p.m. on July 18, 2026.
To view the President’s proclamation, click here.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.