TO: Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Senator Lindsey Graham

On Saturday, July 11, 2026, Senator Lindsey Graham passed away at the age of 71.

Pursuant to the President’s order and as a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida until 6:00 p.m. on July 18, 2026.

To view the President’s proclamation, click here.