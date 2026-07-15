Zhengzhou Ruite Diamond Belts Co., Ltd

Exploring Leading Chinese Diamond Flap Discs Manufacturers Delivering Advanced Abrasive Solutions for Industrial Grinding and Surface Finishing Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global diamond tools market is projected to reach approximately USD 9.1 billion in 2026 (Fact.MR), China remains the dominant production hub, accounting for the largest share of the abrasives market in Asia Pacific (Grand View Research). Within this landscape, five Chinese manufacturers have established themselves as reliable suppliers of diamond flap discs, a critical abrasive tool for processing hard and brittle materials such as ceramics, stone, and glass. This article profiles Zhengzhou Ruite Diamond Belts Co., Ltd. (RUITE) alongside four other prominent players, highlighting their respective strengths in the diamond flap disc segment.Zhengzhou Ruite Diamond Belts Co., Ltd. (RUITE)Zhengzhou Ruite Diamond Belts Co., Ltd., established in 2003, operates a 500-square-meter facility with approximately 45 employees. The company achieves an annual output of 100,000 units, with export business accounting for 70% of total sales. Major markets include the EU and USA. RUITE’s diamond flap disc is designed for processing stone, glass, ceramics, monocrystalline silicon, cemented carbide, and spray coatings, and is suitable for both dry and wet grinding. The product features high cutting speed and long working life, with available grit sizes from 40# to 800# and dimensions of Φ100×16mm, Φ115×22mm, and Φ125×22mm. The disc complies with EU safety standard EN 13743:2017 and is used in handheld electric tools under high friction conditions. The company also offers OEM services. For inquiries, contact Annie at sales@ruitechn.com, tel: +0086-371-86555877, WhatsApp: +8613928451015. Address: No. 1, Building 3, Longding Phase 1, Hongsong Road, Zhengzhou High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Zhengzhou, Henan, China. Website: www.ruitechn.com. Xiamen ZL Diamond Technology Co., Ltd.Xiamen ZL Diamond Technology Co., Ltd. is a well‑known Chinese manufacturer specializing in diamond tools for stone and ceramic processing. The company’s diamond flap discs are recognized for their consistent quality and adaptability in dry and wet grinding applications. With a strong presence in both domestic and international markets, ZL Diamond supports OEM and custom solutions tailored to customer specifications.Bosun Co., Ltd.Bosun Co., Ltd. is a publicly traded company (SZSE: 002282) headquartered in Jiangsu Province, with a long history in abrasive tool manufacturing. The company produces a wide range of bonded and coated abrasives, including diamond flap discs. Bosun is known for its large production capacity and R&D investment, serving industries such as automotive, aerospace, and metal fabrication. Its diamond flap disc series targets heavy‑duty grinding and surface conditioning tasks Monte-Bianco New Materials Co., Ltd.Monte-Bianco New Materials Co., Ltd., based in Jiangxi, specializes in superhard materials and diamond tools. The company offers diamond flap discs designed for engineered stone, marble, and tile edge grinding. Monte-Bianco emphasizes product innovation and has established itself as a reliable OEM partner for international brands, particularly in the European market.Zhengzhou Anxin Abrasives Technology Co., Ltd.Zhengzhou Anxin Abrasives Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer focusing on resin‑bonded and diamond abrasive products. The company’s diamond flap discs are used for weld blending, edge grinding, and beveling applications. Anxin leverages its location in China’s abrasives hub to provide cost‑effective solutions while maintaining compliance with international safety standards.Industry OutlookThe global flap discs market was valued at USD 480.36 million in 2024, with diamond coating cutting discs identified as the fastest‑growing category (Global Growth Insights). China’s export of diamonds (including industrial and synthetic for tools) reached approximately USD 1.17 billion in 2024 (OEC). As demand for precision grinding in ceramics, composites, and stone continues to rise, Chinese manufacturers are well‑positioned to supply high‑performance diamond flap discs to global buyers. RUITE, in particular, offers a comprehensive product range — including diamond belts, flap wheels, and hand pads — and provides downloadable product catalogs for detailed specifications.For a complete overview of RUITE’s diamond flap disc offerings and other abrasive solutions, download the company brochure: https://cdn.socialarks.com/sbsp/24986/common/2026/0617/Catalog.pdf

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