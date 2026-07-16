LUV Car Wash Celebrates Los Angeles on Aug. 1 with 'LA LUV Takeover' and Heal the Bay Partnership

LA LUV Takeover LUV Car Wash

LUV Car Wash will celebrate Los Angeles with exclusive wash deals, giveaways, food trucks, and a $1-per-wash donation to Heal the Bay on Aug. 1.

Los Angeles has become one of our most exciting markets, and the LA LUV Takeover is our way of celebrating the incredible communities we serve” — JT Thomson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUV Car Wash Celebrates Los Angeles with " LA LUV Takeover " on Aug. 1 Featuring Exclusive Wash Deals and Heal the Bay PartnershipLUV Car Wash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash brands with 87 locations nationwide, today announced the LA LUV Takeover, a one-day celebration taking place on Saturday, Aug. 1, across participating Los Angeles locations.The event celebrates LUV Car Wash's growing presence throughout Southern California by bringing together exclusive wash offers, family-friendly activities, community giveaways, and a charitable partnership benefiting Heal the Bay."Los Angeles has become one of our most exciting markets, and the LA LUV Takeover is our way of celebrating the incredible communities we serve," said JT Thomson, Co-Founder of LUV Car Wash. "As we continue expanding throughout Southern California, we're committed to creating memorable customer experiences while giving back to the neighborhoods that have welcomed the LUV brand."During the one-day event, customers can receive 50% off select single wash packages at participating locations. New members can also lock in exclusive True LUV Membership pricing at just $34.99 per month, one of the company's best membership offers.Nine Los Angeles-area locations will serve as official Activation Locations, featuring food trucks, local vendors, event tents, free LUV swag, and prize wheel giveaways throughout the day. Guests visiting participating locations can also enter for a chance to win an Annual True LUV Membership and receive a limited-edition LUV LA sticker while supplies last.Giving back is a key part of the celebration. LUV Car Wash will donate $1 from every retail wash purchased on Aug. 1 to Heal the Bay, supporting the organization's mission to protect and restore the coastal waters and watersheds of Greater Los Angeles."Our goal has always been to be more than just a car wash," said Darren Skarecky, Co-Founder and CEO of LUV Car Wash. "Every new location represents another opportunity to invest in the community, create local jobs, and build meaningful partnerships. Through our collaboration with Heal the Bay, we're proud to celebrate Los Angeles while supporting an organization that's making a lasting impact across the region."The LA LUV Takeover reflects LUV Car Wash's continued investment in Southern California and its commitment to delivering premium customer experiences while making a positive impact in the communities it serves. From exclusive wash savings and membership offers to family-friendly entertainment and charitable giving, the event showcases what the LUV brand is all about.Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as food trucks, giveaways, free LUV swag, and limited-edition LUV LA stickers will be available while supplies last.For participating locations, event details, and directions, visit https://luvcarwash.com/losangeles/ About LUV Car WashLUV Car Wash is one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the United States, operating 87 locations across California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania. The company is committed to delivering premium wash experiences, exceptional customer service, and meaningful community involvement while continuing its nationwide expansion.

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