Commissioners’ Town Hall with Wildfire Partners – July 21

The Boulder County Commissioners are holding a Town Hall event in Jamestown on Tuesday, July 21.

There will be a brief presentation on the county’s Wildfire Partners program. People may ask questions about any Boulder County topic.

To receive this information in another language, email Gloria Handyside ghandyside@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County, Colo. - Residents are invited to join the Boulder County Commissioners for a Town Hall in Jamestown on Tuesday, July 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to learn about the county’s Wildfire Partners program. After a brief presentation, the commissioners will take questions on this topic and any other county-related topics brought up by residents.

Event Details

Boulder County Commissioners’ Town Hall with Wildfire Partners

Tuesday, July 21, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Jamestown Town Hall, 118 Main St, Jamestown

No registration is necessary. The board will take as many questions as possible after the presentation. To request a speaking opportunity, please check the speaker box on the event's sign-in sheet.

This is an in-person event. There will not be a virtual option for this Town Hall.

If you like to request live interpretation in another language, please email Gloria Handyside ghandyside@bouldercounty.gov at least three days before the event.

To contact the commissioners directly, email commissioners@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County’s Wildfire Partners

Wildfire Partners is Boulder County’s nationally recognized wildfire mitigation program, assisting residents in preparing for wildfire. The program provides technical and financial assistance through custom wildfire mitigation assessments and certification, grant funding, educational events, community programs, a free community chipping program and youth mitigation crews helping vulnerable individuals and communities. Wildfire Partners is funded in part by the voter‑approved Wildfire Mitigation Sales & Use Tax. To find out more, visit the Wildfire Partners website or contact Wildfire Partners by phone 303-441-1420 or email info@wildfirepartners.org.

Americans with Disabilities Act Notice

Special Assistance

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email the ADA Coordinator at ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. Submit your request as early as possible, and no later than two business days before the event. Review the Boulder County's ADA Policy