SSE TV Now on Roku and Amazon FireTV, Expands Creator Led Food, Beverage, Lifestyle, Travel and Culture Programming

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Sip Savor Explore Television (SSE TV) - A New Streaming Destination for Cultural Storytelling Will Be at Tales of the Cocktail with Network Stars Meet and Greet

Our goal is to build a vibrant ecosystem where creators thrive and brands connect with audiences through meaningful, story driven content.” — Kerry Moynahan

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sip Savor Explore Television SSE TV ), a new creator driven streaming network dedicated to food, beverage, travel, lifestyle and global culture, today announced its official launch on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. The launch positions SSE TV to reach millions of households with premium, long form storytelling from independent filmmakers, hosts, and cultural creators.SSE TV was founded by Kerry Moynahan, a producer and creative director known for elevating authentic, craft focused narratives. The platform features original series, documentaries, vodcasts, and travel driven content that highlight the people, traditions, and heritage behind global flavors, destinations, and lifestyles.“With SSE TV, we set out to build a home for creators who bring depth, authenticity, and cultural richness to their storytelling,” said Kerry Moynahan, Founder & Creative Director of SSE TV. “Launching on Roku and Fire TV allows us to share these stories with a wider audience and to champion the independent voices shaping the food, drink, travel, culture, and lifestyle landscape.”A New Streaming Destination for Cultural StorytellingSSE TV’s launch lineup includes a growing slate of original programming:• Barrel Room Chronicles — a documentary style series exploring global whiskeys and the people who craft them.• The Cocktail Guru Show — a father and son mixology series blending hospitality, culture, and craft.• Bourbon Pursuit — the official podcast of bourbon that explores the stories, people, and industry shaping the world of bourbon.• All Because of Hitch — the acclaimed feature film by Michael Magee, about a remarkable Scottish Terrier who inspired people all over the world.• My Journey Through the American Spirits — a collection of bourbon documentaries that explore the heritage, craft, and culture of America’s native spirit.• The Donn of Tiki — Brand new feature length documentary about Don the Beachcomber, the man who invented the Tiki culture.• The (Hi)Story of Whiskey with Robin Robinson — A cinematic exploration of whiskey’s global evolution.• 2 Dog Minimum – A live comedy series shot at Lawless Brewery in Los Angeles• The Opener - A short documentary that tells the story of New York made aperitifs through three groundbreaking brands• The Duck of New York - A short documentary about an unusual duck that appeared in New York's Central Park and created a global media sensation• Plus, additional creator led series and films launching soonThe network’s programming emphasizes long form, television grade production—offering an alternative to short form, algorithm driven content.In tandem with its platform debut, SSE TV will be featured at The Cocktail Guru's official Tales of The Cocktail happy hour where some of the network's flagship series and film's stars will participate in a meet and greet on July 22, 2026 in New Orleans. Happy Hour details can be found on the Tales of the Cocktail Agenda page The following Stars from SSE TV’s flagship series and films, will be on site:• Alex Lamb, Max Well, and Marie King (The Donn of Tiki)• Shannon Mustipher (The Opener, The Donn of Tiki)• Jeffrey Pogash and Jonathan Pogash (The Cocktail Guru Show)• Robin Robinson (The History of Whiskey with Robin Robinson)• Kerry Moynahan (Barrel Room Chronicles)Guests will enjoy a whiskey tasting with Pursuit Spirits, presented by the team behind the Bourbon Pursuit podcast, along with brand new signature cocktails crafted exclusively for the event by Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru himself.Opportunities for Creators and Brand Partners:With its platform expansion, SSE TV is opening new opportunities for:• Independent creators seeking non-exclusive distribution• Distilleries, culinary brands, and travel partners looking for authentic storytelling• Co production and original content development• Integrated brand partnerships within premium, narrative driven series“Our goal is to build a vibrant ecosystem where creators thrive and brands connect with audiences through meaningful, story driven content,” Moynahan added.Availability:SSE TV is now available for free on:• Roku — Search “SSE TV” in the Roku Channel Store• Amazon Fire TV — Search “SSE TV” on Fire TV devicesAdditional platforms and FAST channels are planned for future expansion.About SSE TV:SSE TV is a creator driven streaming network dedicated to spirits, food, travel, lifestyle, and global culture. Through original series, documentaries, vodcasts, and creator led storytelling, SSE TV celebrates the craft, heritage, and human stories behind the world’s most compelling flavors and destinations. The network is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.Media Contact SSE TV Communications Email: SipSavorExploreTV@gmail.com Website: SSETV.com

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