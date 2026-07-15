Energy Subcommittee Advances Six Bills to Support Safe and Reliable Nuclear Power

WASHINGTON, D.C.* - Today, Congressman Bob Latta (OH-05), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy, led a markup of six bills.

"In today's markup, the Subcommittee on Energy considered six pieces of legislation to improve the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's licensing process and Department of Energy nuclear reporting, which will help maintain momentum for U.S. nuclear deployment," said Chairman Latta. "A robust and growing American nuclear industry is vital to meet our nation's rapidly increasing energy demand. A resilient nuclear supply chain is critical for U.S. economic, energy and national security."

Legislative Vote Summary:

H.R. 3978 , Nuclear REFUEL (Recycling Efficient Fuels Utilizing Expedited Licensing) Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, as amended, by voice vote.

, Nuclear REFUEL (Recycling Efficient Fuels Utilizing Expedited Licensing) Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, as amended, by voice vote. H.R. 9612 , American Enrichment Deployment Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, by voice vote.

, American Enrichment Deployment Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, by voice vote. H.R. 5549 , Efficient Nuclear Licensing Hearings Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, by voice vote.

, Efficient Nuclear Licensing Hearings Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, by voice vote. H.R. 9613 , Nuclear Advisory Committee Reform Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, by voice vote.

, Nuclear Advisory Committee Reform Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, by voice vote. H.R. 9614 , NRC Staff Pay Alignment Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, by voice vote.

, NRC Staff Pay Alignment Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, by voice vote. H.R. 9084, Department of Energy Nuclear Transparency Act, was forwarded to the Full Committee, as amended, by voice vote.

Watch the full markup here.

Below are key excerpts from today's markup:



Congresswoman Harshbarger on H.R. 9613, the Nuclear Advisory Committee Reform Act: "There's a new wave of technologies on the horizon that would still benefit from Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards independent review and advice. H.R. 9613 preserves the ACRS role and focuses its work where it will provide the greatest value for the NRC and the public. It would amend the Atomic Energy Act to direct that the Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards focus on issues that are directly related to reactor design, safety-significant, and novel, and that have not been previously acted upon by the Committee."



Congressman Fry on H.R. 9612, the American Enrichment Deployment Act: "This bill would amend the Atomic Energy Act to remove unnecessary provisions for licensing enrichment facilities, so that the licensing aligns with the more efficient framework for other nuclear fuel cycle facilities-namely uranium conversion and fuel fabrication. All of these fuel cycle facilities are more akin to industrial chemical facilities than to nuclear reactors, and are therefore subject to an efficient, one-step licensing process for the possession and use of the special nuclear material that the NRC regulates."



Congressman Balderson on H.R. 5549, the Efficient Nuclear Licensing Hearings Act: "This bill amends the Atomic Energy Act to remove the requirement for the NRC to expend resources on unnecessary hearings. Under current law, the NRC must hold mandatory, uncontested hearings on applications for construction permits, operating licenses, and licenses to possess or use special nuclear material. Yet, NRC staff and commissioners already offer more than 20 opportunities for the public and affected parties to be heard in the licensing process for new reactors. Removing this mandatory hearing would in no way impact the right of anyone whose interests are affected by the licensing to request a hearing on specific matters."