Mike Plactere, Serves as Largest Sponsor of Paws of War 'Red, White & Boots' Fundraiser for Veterans

Mike Plactere, Founder of We Buy Long Island Homes Fast We Buy Long Island Homes Fast We Buy Long Island Homes Fast Happy Customers

The Long Island cash home buyer has a long record of supporting local veterans, including helping one veteran sell a home quickly when timing mattered most.

BAYVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael "Mike" Plactere, founder and CEO of We Buy Long Island Homes Fast, served as the largest sponsor of "Red, White & Boots! Country Night," a fundraiser benefiting Paws of War held May 19, 2026, at the Crescent Beach Club in Bayville. The evening brought the Long Island community together to honor veterans and first responders and to support the rescue animals trained to serve alongside them.Beginning at 6 p.m., the event featured live country music from Vavo, Tyler Kinch, and Casey Wayne, and recognized seven veterans for their service. Fox & Friends First's Todd Piro helped host the celebration, and the evening drew television coverage from News 12 Long Island and Fox News. Proceeds support Paws of War and its mission of "helping both ends of the leash," which pairs rescued dogs with the veterans and first responders who need them.As the night's leading sponsor, Plactere helped underwrite an event that funds programs many Long Islanders rely on, including service dogs for veterans coping with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries, a mobile veterinary clinic that provides free care to the pets of veterans, and the rescue of animals from conflict zones."Long Island veterans have given so much, and standing behind them is something I care about deeply," said Mike Plactere, founder of We Buy Long Island Homes Fast. "Paws of War does incredible work for the men and women who served and for the animals who serve right alongside them. Being the largest sponsor of Red, White & Boots was an honor, and it is only one part of a commitment our company plans to keep for years to come."The sponsorship reflects a pattern of veteran support that Plactere has built across Long Island. Over the years he has backed a range of veteran-focused causes in the region, and that commitment often extends directly into the company's day-to-day work. In one instance shared in a client video review , We Buy Long Island Homes Fast stepped in to help a local veteran who needed to sell a home quickly, working on the seller's timeline so the sale would not add stress during an already difficult moment.That experience reflects how the company operates. We Buy Long Island Homes Fast purchases homes for cash and as-is, with no repairs, no agent commissions, and no fees, and it can close in as little as a week when a seller needs speed. For veterans and families facing a relocation, a financial change, or the sale of an inherited property, that flexibility can make a meaningful difference."Whether someone is a veteran on a tight timeline or a family that simply needs a straightforward sale, our goal is the same," Plactere added. "We want to make selling a home on Long Island simple, fair, and stress-free."Homeowners who need to sell a house fast on Long Island can call We Buy Long Island Homes Fast at (631) 825-8747 or request a no-obligation cash offer online. To learn more about the fundraiser's beneficiary or to support its mission, readers can visit Paws of War.About We Buy Long Island Homes FastWe Buy Long Island Homes Fast is a local cash home buyer serving all of Long Island and the New York City boroughs, with offices in Locust Valley and Uniondale. Founded and led by Michael Plactere, the company has purchased more than 300 homes worth over $130 million, buying properties as-is with no fees, no commissions, and no obligation. Its team helps homeowners sell on their own timeline, often closing in as little as one week.About Paws of WarPaws of War is a Nesconset, New York-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that trains and places shelter dogs to serve and provide independence to U.S. veterans and first responders who suffer from the emotional effects of war. Guided by its motto, "helping both ends of the leash," the organization also operates a mobile veterinary clinic, reunites service members with animals from overseas, and provides ongoing support to the veteran community.

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