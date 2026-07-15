Chairman Guthrie Delivers Remarks on H.R. 139, the Sunshine Protection Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, delivered remarks on the House floor in support of H.R. 139, the Sunshine Protection Act, which makes Daylight Saving Time permanent.

Chairman Guthrie’s remarks on H.R. 139, the Sunshine Protection Act as prepared for delivery:

“I rise today to speak in support of H.R. 139, the Sunshine Protection Act.

“For years, my colleagues and I have heard from our constituents that they want Congress to step in and ‘lock the clock,’ making Daylight Saving Time permanent.

“When the Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing earlier this year focused on the tourism industry, we had an in-depth discussion about the practice of changing our clocks twice a year.

“And when we marked Energy and Commerce’s portion of the surface transportation reauthorization, which included the bill we are considering today, it passed 48 to 1.

“Daylight Saving Time affects more than our sleep schedules. It also impacts energy conservation, motor vehicle safety, health, and economic factors, to name a few.

“The Sunshine Protection Act shifts one hour of sunlight from the beginning to the end of the day in the winter.

“In practice, that means more time for people to exercise outside, visit family, attend concerts and sporting events, attract customers to their retail businesses, and more.

“It also means more sunlight at the end of the day so Americans can return safely from work, children can return safely from school.

“The Sunshine Protection Act is a necessary bill that responds to the wishes of our constituents and the needs of our communities.”