Hosting Nigeria's Largest Miller in North Dakota

The Big Picture on HRS and Durum: The visit kicked off with an outlook on both crops from Erica Olson, Director of Marketing and Research at the NDWC. They also learned where the market stands, what's driving demand, and what buyers can expect from U.S. wheat going forward.

Understanding How Wheat Moves: Dr. Kim Vachal, Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute, walked the group through the ins and outs of getting wheat from North Dakota to the world, covering inland transportation logistics and what that means for reliability and cost.

Inside the HRS Breeding Program: The delegation got a look at how HRS varieties are developed with end-use quality in mind, not just yield. Seeing the intentional, research-driven work behind every variety helps buyers understand what they're actually purchasing.

Quality in the Lab: Dr. Islam and Dr. Manthey at NDSU brought the group into the wheat quality labs for both HRS and Durum, walking them through quality attributes and what those numbers mean for their mills. Giving them hands-on time with the data.

A Tour of the Northern Crops Institute: David Boehm gave the group an overview of the NCI facilities and the research and training that support end-use quality for buyers around the world.

Durum Up Close: To wrap things up, Dr. Elias walked the delegation through the full story of U.S. Durum. From its roots in the Middle East to how the crop has evolved here in the U.S. to where the breeding program stands today. The group also learned about low-cadmium Durum, an increasingly important topic for buyers navigating food safety standards in global markets.