New Businesses in 2026 Expand Recreation, Wellness and Learning Opportunities in Sask Parks

CANADA, July 14 - Released on July 14, 2026

Visitors to Saskatchewan Provincial Parks can now enjoy even more ways to relax, reconnect and discover the outdoors. New business partnerships in our provincial parks offer unique experiences ranging from lakeside yoga and Pilates to sauna retreats, birding excursions, paddleboarding adventures and night-sky photography workshops.

"Spending time in nature is an excellent way to recharge the mind and body," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "These new partnerships allow us to expand our park offerings, enhancing the visitor experience and helping people further enjoy the solace and natural beauty of our provincial parks."

As Saskatchewan residents plan their summer adventures, provincial parks continue to offer new opportunities to connect with local businesses and experience the outdoors in different ways. The following operators are introducing new services and activities in parks across the province:

Wellness and Relaxation

Outdoor Yoga: Enjoy mindfulness and movement with classes offered by Cheryl Kish Yoga (Blackstrap Provincial Park), Moody Moon Yoga (Pike Lake Provincial Park) and Yoga RRPP (Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park).

Enjoy mindfulness and movement with classes offered by Cheryl Kish Yoga (Blackstrap Provincial Park), Moody Moon Yoga (Pike Lake Provincial Park) and Yoga RRPP (Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park). Pilates: Improve strength and flexibility with outdoor classes from In-Spire Pilates & Re.Fresh (Candle Lake Provincial Park).

Improve strength and flexibility with outdoor classes from In-Spire Pilates & Re.Fresh (Candle Lake Provincial Park). Sauna and Cold-Water Wellness: Unwind with sauna sessions and cold plunges offered by Lugn & Company Wellness (Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park) and Riverside Saunas (Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park).

Unwind with sauna sessions and cold plunges offered by Lugn & Company Wellness (Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park) and Riverside Saunas (Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park). Concessions: Stay hydrated with water and ice services from Moose Mountain Water & Ice, now expanded to Echo Valley Provincial Park.

Outdoor Adventure

Canoe Polo: Learn a new water sport through beginner-friendly sessions with the Saskatoon Gophers Canoe Polo Club (Blackstrap Provincial Park).

Learn a new water sport through beginner-friendly sessions with the Saskatoon Gophers Canoe Polo Club (Blackstrap Provincial Park). Adventure Fitness: Get active with personalized coaching and adventure-based fitness experiences from Red Goat Excursions (Buffalo Pound Provincial Park).

Get active with personalized coaching and adventure-based fitness experiences from Red Goat Excursions (Buffalo Pound Provincial Park). Inflatable Rentals: Experience outdoor obstacle courses and slides with Truly Canadian Outdoor Adventures & Rentals (Good Spirit Lake Provincial Park).

Nature and Education

Astronomy and Photography: Discover the night sky through photography workshops and astronomy programs offered by Seven Skies Astronomy (Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park).

Discover the night sky through photography workshops and astronomy programs offered by Seven Skies Astronomy (Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park). Guided Nature Tours: Explore local landscapes through birding, wildlife observation and ecology tours led by The Wild View Tours (Buffalo Pound and Echo Valley Provincial Parks).

These new partnerships add to the wide range of recreational, educational and wellness experiences already available in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. From outdoor adventure and nature appreciation to health and wellness programming, visitors can find a variety of ways to experience Saskatchewan's parks. More information is available at: saskparks.com.

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