Public invited to comment on federal grant awards in Baker City

The City of Baker has received a grant through the federal Historic Preservation Fund, administered by Oregon State Historic Preservation Office to fund the following local preservation projects.

2116 Resort Street

$8,000

Restoration of exterior door, siding, breezeway, entry stairs and landing and replacement of roof on maids’ quarters apartment

2008 Broadway

$8,000

Repointing on all 4 elevations and repainting the already painted brick masonry

910 S Bridge Street

$16,000

Stone rehabilitation and roof replacement of the Mt. Hope Abbey Mausoleum

This notice serves to make the public aware of the projects and solicits comments pursuant to Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act and the National Environmental Policy Act. The comment period is open for 30 days from the date of this announcement. To provide comments or learn more information about this project visit the federal grant public comment section of our website or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-383-6787.

The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 authorizes a program of federal matching grants, known as the Historic Preservation Fund, to assist the various states in carrying out historic preservation activities. The Program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, and in Oregon, is administered through the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office. For information about the grants contact Kuri Gill at 503-383-6787 or by e-mail: Kuri.Gill@oprd.oregon.gov.