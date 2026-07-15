Dreaming Of Sleep: Echoes Through The Sleepless Night Explores The Hidden Legacy Of Trauma And Memory

Dreaming of Sleep: Echoes Through the Sleepless Night by Gary B. Bailey

Gary B. Bailey delivers a gripping psychological suspense novel intertwining history, trauma, and the search for healing through compelling storytelling.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary B. Bailey announces the release of Dreaming of Sleep: Echoes Through the Sleepless Night, a psychological suspense novel that examines the powerful connection between unresolved history and personal identity. Blending emotional depth with historical mystery, the novel follows a man whose recurring nightmares reveal far more than insomnia, leading him into a journey where the past refuses to remain buried. Through richly developed characters and layered storytelling, the book explores how inherited experiences can shape the present in unexpected ways.

The story centers on Adrian Bailey, whose nights are haunted by a mysterious wooden house, three silent boys, and a woman named Bethania. Seeking relief, he turns to Charleston sleep therapist Dr. Eliza Houser, a specialist in cognitive behavioral therapy and trauma treatment. What begins as a clinical effort to treat chronic insomnia gradually uncovers a deeper reality tied to slavery, family history, and generations of unspoken pain. As Adrian's visions intensify, both therapist and patient are drawn into a search for truth that challenges everything they believe about memory and healing.

Bailey wrote Dreaming of Sleep: Echoes Through the Sleepless Night to explore the lasting impact of generational trauma and the importance of confronting difficult histories rather than ignoring them. Inspired by the intersection of psychology, historical reflection, and emotional resilience, the novel presents an engaging narrative that encourages readers to consider how the past continues to influence individuals, families, and communities across generations.

Beyond its suspenseful plot, the novel examines themes of identity, healing, forgiveness, and the courage required to face painful truths. It thoughtfully combines psychological insight with historical context, illustrating how personal transformation often begins by acknowledging what has long remained hidden. Through its emotionally driven narrative, the story invites readers to reflect on the enduring influence of memory and the possibility of restoration through understanding.

Dreaming of Sleep: Echoes Through the Sleepless Night will appeal to readers of psychological suspense, historical fiction, and emotionally driven novels that explore complex human experiences. Those who enjoy stories centered on mystery, family legacy, trauma recovery, and personal growth will appreciate its compelling blend of suspense and introspection. The novel offers an immersive reading experience that lingers long after the final page.

Gary B. Bailey is an author whose work explores the intersection of history, psychology, and the resilience of the human spirit. Through carefully crafted narratives, he examines how the past influences identity while encouraging thoughtful reflection on healing and personal growth.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/071R7Ad7

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