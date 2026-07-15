Crosschq Convenes Industry Leaders for the Inaugural AI Hiring Fraud Summit

Leaders at AAA, ADT, AT&T, Google, PNC, Salesforce, Wells Fargo, Workday, and more gather to build the first shared framework to defend against AI hiring fraud.

By bringing together leaders across talent, security, identity, and technology, we're creating a forum to build practical solutions that strengthen trust in hiring.” — Mike Fitzsimmons

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosschq , the AI-powered Hiring Intelligence platform, today announced the inaugural AI Hiring Fraud Summit, an invitation-only gathering bringing together enterprise talent leaders, cybersecurity professionals, identity experts, and technology partners to confront one of the fastest-growing threats facing organizations today: AI-enabled hiring fraud.Taking place July 27-29 in Napa Valley, California, the summit will convene senior executives from many of the world's most recognized employers and technology innovators and is designed as a collaborative working forum where industry leaders will share intelligence, establish best practices, and help shape the future of trusted hiring.Hiring Fraud has become an enterprise security challenge and has evolved far beyond embellished resumes. Organizations are increasingly confronting synthetic identities, AI-generated resumes, proxy interviews, deepfake impersonation, and coordinated fraud networks targeting the hiring process.National security agencies have warned that state-sponsored operatives, including remote IT worker programs linked to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), have used fraudulent hiring schemes to gain employment inside Western organizations, creating significant cybersecurity and data protection risks. At the same time, organized criminal networks in Nigeria are increasingly leveraging AI and identity fraud to infiltrate enterprise hiring processes. Gartner projects that by 2028, one in four candidate profiles worldwide will be fraudulent."Hiring fraud isn't a future problem. It's happening today, and the sophistication of these attacks is accelerating every quarter," said Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. "What was once viewed as an HR challenge has become an enterprise security issue. Organizations are facing everything from AI-generated identities to coordinated criminal organizations and nation-state actors. By bringing together leaders across talent, security, identity, and technology, we're creating a forum to build practical solutions that strengthen trust in hiring."Building a Collaborative DefenseUnlike traditional conferences, the Hiring Fraud Summit is designed as a working session rather than a series of presentations. There are no product pitches or keynote theater. Instead, participants will collaborate on practical strategies for protecting the hiring process.Working sessions will focus on:-The rapidly evolving landscape of AI-enabled hiring fraud, including criminal networks and nation-state threats-Cross-functional response across Talent Acquisition, Security, Legal, Compliance, and IT-Identity verification, interview integrity, and fraud detection throughout the hiring lifecycle-Developing the 2026 Hiring Fraud Defense Blueprint, a practical framework for preventing, detecting, and responding to hiring fraud across the modern enterprise"Trust starts with identity," said Taylor Liggett of ID.me. "As AI reshapes hiring, verifying that candidates are who they claim to be is becoming foundational to every hiring decision. We're proud to support our partner at Crosschq and the inaugural Hiring Fraud Summit to collaborate with industry leaders to workshop the next generation of solutions."About CrosschqCrosschq is the AI-powered Hiring Intelligence platform helping organizations hire faster, smarter, and with greater confidence. By training proprietary AI models on more than 200 million real-world hiring outcomes, Crosschq is building the foundation model for hiring and defining the Quality of Hire category. The platform combines AI-powered screening, interviewing, assessments, reference checking, fraud detection, and hiring analytics into a unified intelligence layer that integrates seamlessly with leading enterprise HCM, ATS, and recruiting platforms. Crosschq is trusted by hundreds of organizations, including Deloitte, McDonald's, Whole Foods, Marriott, Pinterest, WPP, ADT, AAA, and Allegis, to improve hiring quality, reduce risk, and deliver better business outcomes. The company has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best in Business honoree for its commitment to ethical AI.Learn more at Crosschq.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.