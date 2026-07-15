Just Call Classic Introduces RAKU No-Etch Marble Protection Service Throughout South Florida

Just Call Classic introduced RAKU No-Etch in South Florida to protect marble from stains and acid etching without changing its look.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just Call Classic, a South Florida leader in marble restoration and natural stone care is pleased to announce the introduction of its RAKU No-Etch marble protection service. This new product and technology provides homeowners and property managers with an advanced marble protection solution designed to help defend natural stone surfaces against etching, staining, and everyday wear-n-tear.

Marble remains one of the most sought-after materials in luxury homes, waterfront residences, condominiums, and yachts throughout South Florida. However, marble is also highly vulnerable to etching caused by common household items such as wine, coffee, citrus fruits, vinegar-based foods, and other acidic substances. While traditional sealers can help reduce staining, they typically do not prevent etching.

Developed using advanced Italian nano-technology, the RAKU No-Etch system is designed to help protect marble while preserving its natural appearance and feel. Just Call Classic is a certified RAKU applicator serving South Florida homeowners, luxury residences, waterfront properties, condominiums, and yacht owners.

"One of the most common things we hear is, 'I'm afraid to use my marble,'" said Devin Vance, founder of Just Call Classic. "People love the look of natural stone, but they worry about wine, coffee, citrus, and everyday accidents. RAKU gives them the confidence to actually enjoy the surfaces they invested in."

The professionally applied treatment is designed to provide an invisible layer of protection while maintaining the beauty of natural stone. According to the manufacturer, RAKU No-Etch is designed to resist many common causes of marble damage while remaining food safe, UV stable, and heat resistant.

The service is commonly applied to marble kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, bar tops, dining surfaces, yacht interiors, and other high-use natural stone installations where protection from daily wear is a priority.

The introduction of RAKU No-Etch expands Just Call Classic's existing portfolio of marble and natural stone services, which includes marble polishing, honing, restoration, repair, sealing, stain removal, and ongoing maintenance programs for residential, commercial, hospitality, and marine clients.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Just Call Classic has built a reputation throughout South Florida for restoring and maintaining natural stone surfaces in some of the region's most prestigious properties, including luxury homes, waterfront estates, high-rise residential towers, hotels, and superyachts.

"As demand for preventative stone protection continues to grow, we're committed to offering solutions that help clients preserve the beauty of their marble for the long term," Vance added. "RAKU represents an important advancement because it allows us to help protect natural stone before damage occurs, rather than simply restoring it afterward."

RAKU No-Etch marble protection services are now available throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

For more information about RAKU No-Etch marble protection or other natural stone restoration services, visit https://www.justcallclassic.com/.

About Just Call Classic

Just Call Classic is a South Florida-based, licensed and insured natural stone restoration company specializing in marble polishing, repair, and maintenance. With nearly 30 years of experience, the company serves luxury residences, commercial properties, and yachts, delivering expert craftsmanship and consistent, high-quality results. Known for its hands-on service and commitment to excellence, Just Call Classic helps clients protect and enhance the beauty of their natural stone surfaces.

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