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Highlighting Established Manufacturers Providing Advanced Display Solutions for Commercial and Intelligent Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview and Industry ContextGuangzhou, China, July 15, 2026 — The global commercial display market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for AI-driven, interactive, and outdoor-capable display solutions across retail, corporate, transportation, hospitality, and public sectors, according to Grand View Research. As buyers seek reliable display partners, manufacturers are increasingly evaluated based on customization capabilities, certification compliance, technological innovation, and after-sales support. This article profiles five reputable Chinese commercial display manufacturers — GZKEDRO (Guangzhou Kedro Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.), Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., Unilumin Group Co., Ltd., Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., and Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. — that support global commercial display projects with distinct technological strengths and market expertise.Guangzhou Kedro Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.(GZKEDRO)GZKEDRO is a Guangzhou-based manufacturer of intelligent interactive devices and commercial display solutions, founded in 2013. The company operates a 50,000 m³ facility with over 200 employees, including a 100-person R&D team. Its product lineup includes AI Smart Displays, Holographic Digital Humans, Transparent Cabinet Displays, Outdoor Advertising Displays, Smart Conference Displays, LED Displays, Video Wall Displays, Interactive Slider Screens, and Self-Service Kiosks. A key differentiator is its full OEM/ODM capability: the manufacturer offers customization of logo, color, software, UI, packaging, voltage, screen size, brightness, housing, and system configuration. Minimum order quantity (MOQ) is flexible, ranging from 2 to 5 units depending on product size and project requirements. Every unit undergoes 100% aging test and functional inspection before shipment, and the company provides 24/7 remote technical support and professional engineering assistance. GZKEDO has deployed over 100 units of high-brightness outdoor displays with IP65 waterproof rating and smart CMS in markets including Germany, UAE, and the United States. Its certifications include FCC SDoC, LVD/EMC/RoHS for the EU market, ISO 9001:2015, China CCC, and a 2024 Innovation Technology Award from the Guangzhou Sign Industry Association.Contact: Name: Chen JiaofengEmail: gzkedro@gmail.comTel: +86 189-2950-0788WhatsApp: +86 18929513439 (Mike), +86 18925015694 (Luna), +86 18929500788 (Lisa).Website: www.gzkedro.com Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.Leyard is a leading Chinese manufacturer of LED displays, known for its fine-pitch LED technology and microLED innovation. The company is a major supplier for control rooms, broadcast studios, and high-end retail. Leyard’s product portfolio includes indoor and outdoor LED video walls, rental displays, and smart city solutions. It holds a strong global presence and has delivered projects for large-scale events and mission-critical command centers.Unilumin Group Co., Ltd.Unilumin is a Shenzhen-based LED display manufacturer, recognized for its sports and outdoor display solutions. The company has supplied LED screens for numerous international sporting events, including FIFA World Cup and NBA arenas. Unilumin’s strengths lie in high-brightness outdoor LED panels, creative stage displays, and transparent LED films. The company operates multiple production bases and serves customers in more than 100 countries.Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.Absen is a global provider of LED display solutions, particularly dominant in the rental and staging market. Its products are widely used in concerts, exhibitions, live events, and corporate events. Absen is known for its lightweight, high-refresh-rate panels and robust cabinet design. The company has subsidiaries in Europe, the US, and other regions, offering fast local service and technical support.Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.CVTE is a Chinese electronics manufacturer that specializes in interactive smart boards, conference displays, and LCD panels. Its Seewo brand holds a significant share in the education sector, while MAXHUB is a leading brand in corporate collaborative displays. CVTE’s advantages include strong software integration, multi-touch technology, and a wide distribution network across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.Market Impact and Industry TrendsThe holographic display market is projected to grow from USD 5.42 billion in 2026 to USD 33.36 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 25.52%, according to Fortune Business Insights. Transparent display market size was valued at USD 2.84 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 81.5 billion by 2032 due to AR integration, as reported by Global Market Insights. These trends favor manufacturers that can offer high-brightness outdoor units, interactive features, and customization. GZKEDRO’s strong OEM/ODM capability and certifications position it to serve buyers requiring tailored AI smart display solutions.OutlookProcurement decision-makers evaluating Chinese commercial display suppliers in 2026 should consider factors such as minimum order flexibility, compliance with international standards (FCC/CE/RoHS), and after-sales service. The five companies profiled here each offer differentiated strengths — GZKEDRO for customizable AI smart displays with flexible MOQ, Leyard for fine-pitch LED, Unilumin for outdoor sports displays, Absen for rental LED, and CVTE for interactive education and corporate solutions.

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