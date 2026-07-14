Chairman Bost: Veterans Fought for Us, Now Congress Must Deliver for Them

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mike Bost (R-Ill.), joined House Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.), and leading veteran service organizations (VSOs), in urging support for H.R. 9237, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, the comprehensive veterans’ package is the largest expansion of healthcare and benefits for veterans, Gold Star families, and servicemembers in a decade. The House is slated to vote on the sweeping veterans’ package this week.

Highlights from Chairman Bost’s press conference:

Chairman Bost on the push for the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act:

“The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act Delivers on the promise we have made to put veterans – not big government – back in charge. The bill builds on the CHOICE Act and the MISSION Act to expand vitally important healthcare access so they can get the best healthcare – close to home, and without delay. This bill also increases benefits for severely disabled veterans, like our friend Army veteran Eric Edmundson, and his family who are fulltime caregivers. Families like theirs haven’t seen their benefits increased in nearly 30 years.”

Conference Chairwoman McClain on delivering for America’s veteran and military families through the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act:

“Americans made a promise to the men and women who wore the uniform, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act is about actually keeping that promise. This bill rightfully modernizes the VA disability benefits system so that today and tomorrow’s veterans can get the VA benefits they are eligible for. This is one of the most comprehensive veterans’ packages that Congress will pass in years by expanding access to care – care that is actually closer to home. Behind every veteran is a family that has sacrificed, this bill recognizes those sacrifices by supporting caregivers and families.”

Rep. Gus Bilirakis on finally ending the wounded veteran tax through the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act:

“We have an opportunity to make history, folks. This is the time to get it done. Today I am honored to stand in strong support of the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act. First and foremost, this legislation delivers long overdue justice for combat-wounded, disabled veterans. I promised Maj. Richard Star that we would get this done, and I have to keep my promise. This is our opportunity. This package provides immediate relief to nearly 60,000 combat-wounded veterans. We must end the wounded veteran tax on behalf of these brave men and women.”

David Star, surviving brother of Maj. Richard Star on what the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act means for families like his:

“President Lincoln called on America “to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan.” The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act keeps that promise. Its cornerstone, the Major Richard Star Act, restores earned retirement pay to combat-disabled veterans forced from service before twenty years. Our advocates estimate that about 125 die each month without receiving it. This pay supports families, protects children, and honors sacrifice. Richard died waiting. His family and the 59,000 combat-wounded veterans deserve action. Pass the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act and send it to the President.”

Wounded Warrior Project on the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act supporting more than 270,000 wounded warriors, family members, and caregivers:

“The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act represents years of bipartisan, bicameral work to improve benefits. When I first lost my arm in 2004, I met a young Army solider by the name of Eric Castillo at Walter Reed – he suffered a devastating head trauma due to penetrating, shrapnel injuries needing intensive rehabilitation, Eric would require significant support for the rest of his life. I’ve never forgotten Eric, his family, or those families who care for the most catastrophically injured warriors. The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act recognizes the real, and continuous cost of care by increasing specialty monthly compensation to help families afford essential care, transportation, and everyday services. This is more than just financial relief. It is great stability, better care, and respite for families whose service has never ended.”

The American Legion on the positive impact the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act would have on millions of veterans and their families:

“Leadership is about carefully evaluating the facts, making difficult decisions, and accepting responsibility for those actions and those decisions. That has defined the American Legion for over 100 years. Progress only happens when leaders are willing to tackle difficult issues and keep veterans at the center of the conversation. The American Legion believes the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act represents the strongest path forward, it is the most viable opportunity to deliver lasting, positive change for the veterans we pledge to serve. We urge Congress to advance these provisions without delay so we can deliver the support and care our nation’s veterans have earned. America’s veterans deserve more than a promise, they deserve progress.”

Tragedy Assistance Program for survivors on what the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act means for Gold Star families and their VA benefits:

“On my late husband’s headstone are three simple words: Love Lives On. They are more than an inscription, they are a promise that the families of our fallen will never be forgotten – and that the sacrifice of their loved one – will continue to be honored through action, not just words. TAPS is deeply grateful to see the Love Lives On Act included in the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act. Ending the remarriage penalty is long overdue, no surviving spouse should have to choose between finding happiness again and keeping the benefits their loved one earned through a lifetime of service and sacrifice. For young surviving spouses of the post-9/11 generation, many of whom are raising young children on their own, this change restores dignity and provides financial security and honors the enduring promise our nation made to those who have given all.”

To learn more about the historic Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, click here.