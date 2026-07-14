What you need to know: State, county and local partners are coming together to strengthen implementation of the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Act, one component of a larger effort to transform California’s behavioral health system. Through training, outreach and close collaboration, partners are connecting Californians in need with critical behavioral health services and …

State and Local Leaders Convene to Strengthen CARE Act Implementation in San Bernardino County Read More »

The post State and Local Leaders Convene to Strengthen CARE Act Implementation in San Bernardino County appeared first on California Health & Human Services.

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