Snow Ascending: Child of the Longest Night Introduces a Redemption-Driven Fantasy Where Prophecy and Sacrifice Collide by Brian Massey

Brian Massey’s debut in the Aelderen Solstice series blends epic stakes with a purpose shaped by faith, healing, and the belief that no one is beyond redemption

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent fantasy author Brian Massey announces the release of Snow Ascending: Child of the Longest Night, published April 28, 2026, by Aelderen Press. It is the first published novel in the Aelderen Solstice series—an original fantasy world built not only for adventure, but for readers who want emotional stakes, hard-won hope, and a story that treats redemption as more than a plot device.

Written for readers of hope-filled epic fantasy, families seeking clean fantasy, and anyone who appreciates redemption stories, Snow Ascending offers a meaningful alternative without sacrificing intensity, wonder, or depth. The book’s driving question is not simply who will win, but what it costs to heal, what it means to choose courage while broken, and how compassion can become a kind of strength.

“At the heart of this story is the belief that people are more than the worst thing that has happened to them,” said Massey. “I wanted to write an epic fantasy that doesn’t glorify darkness, but still takes suffering seriously—and then points readers toward hope. If even one reader finishes this book believing they’re not beyond redemption, then Snow Ascending has done what I wrote it to do.”

Snow Ascending follows Snow, a girl marked by prophecy as “The Witness,” and Lord Mason of Vale, a feared ruler with a mysterious power. As ancient forces stir and long-misunderstood destinies begin to unravel, their paths converge in a story that emphasizes identity, loyalty, healing, and the difficult choices that shape character. The novel’s momentum comes from its emotional core: resilience formed through adversity, and the possibility of restoration even when the cost is high.

Massey’s inspiration for the Aelderen Solstice series grew from a lifelong love of fantasy and a conviction that stories can shape how people see themselves and the world. As he wrote Snow Ascending, he found the story continually surprising him—unfolding beyond his initial plans and deepening into themes of redemption and perseverance. He also drew from what he has witnessed in real life: people he loves enduring suffering, choosing courage, and finding restoration.

His Christian faith forms the foundation for the book’s underlying themes, not as a substitute for story, but as the source of its hope-forward vision. Massey credits his wife, Jessica, as his primary inspiration—someone he describes as “a light God has sent me to help guide my way”—and says her steadfastness helped shape the novel’s heartbeat: that brokenness can be transformed, and that a future can be rebuilt.

While faith informs the novel’s moral center, Snow Ascending is foremost an epic fantasy—richly imagined, emotionally driven, and designed to leave readers both entertained and encouraged. Snow Ascending: Child of the Longest Night, ISBN: 979-8995337614, is the first installment of the planned Aelderen Solstice saga and is available through major online retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

The book is available at:

https://www.aelderenpress.com/get-book.html

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