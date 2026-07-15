Dr. James E. Harris Jr. Shares a Remarkable Journey From Childhood Poverty to a Career in Surgery

Not Who I Once Was: My Unusual Path To Becoming A Surgeon by Dr. James E Harris Jr

Not Who I Once Was reveals how faith, resilience, family, and determination transformed a troubled youth into a life of purpose and professional achievement.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. James E. Harris Jr. introduces readers to an extraordinary story of survival and transformation in his memoir, Not Who I Once Was: My Unusual Path to Becoming a Surgeon, which is also available in audiobook format. Raised in poverty during the crack epidemic in Fresno, California, Harris faced circumstances that appeared more likely to lead toward destruction than success. His deeply personal account shows how faith, perseverance, and personal responsibility helped him overcome a troubled adolescence and ultimately become a surgeon.

The memoir traces Harris’s early life in a crack house, his involvement in crime as a teenager, and the life-changing responsibility of becoming a father at fifteen years old. Rather than allowing those experiences to define his future, he gradually began building a different life. Through God’s grace, educational discipline, and an unwavering determination to succeed, Harris achieved goals that once seemed impossible.

Harris wrote the book to encourage people who feel trapped by their circumstances or discouraged by past decisions. His story does not minimize the consequences of hardship, but it demonstrates that a difficult beginning does not have to determine a person’s ending. The challenges of his youth became preparation for later trials that demanded even greater strength, compassion, and faith.

Not Who I Once Was is written for readers facing poverty, family instability, regret, personal loss, or seemingly impossible obstacles. It will also resonate with young parents, educators, mentors, faith communities, medical professionals, and anyone seeking an authentic example of redemption. Harris offers readers a powerful reminder that purpose can emerge from pain and that hope can remain present even during the darkest seasons.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Harris’s life is grounded in family. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Rosina, and they have three adult children. Their son Tre is married, works as a college English adjunct professor, and is an aspiring writer. Their son Marcus lives at home following a traumatic brain injury. Their daughter Danielle is engaged and works as a biologist. These relationships bring additional depth to Harris’s reflections on responsibility, endurance, love, and faith.

Through honest storytelling, Harris presents a testimony intended to inspire readers not to surrender when success feels unreachable. His memoir affirms that people are more than their mistakes, their environments, or the expectations placed upon them.

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/Not-Who-Once-Was-Becoming/dp/B0GZCPQGGG

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