BEST OF THE BEST: ICE Officer Delivers Lifesaving Medical Care to Victim of Car Crash in Missouri

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) commends the bravery of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer, Curtland Sawyer, who performed lifesaving medical care on a motorist who was involved in a serious car crash in Missouri.

On July 11, ICE law enforcement officer Curtland Sawyer of the St. Louis, Missouri Sub-Office was driving home from duty when he witnessed the collision between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer outside of Festus, Missouri. He immediately sprang into action and delivered lifesaving medical care to the injured driver, including placing a tourniquet on the driver’s arm to stop life-threatening bleeding. Officer Sawyer stayed on the scene until emergency medical technicians arrived to provide further medical aid.

The aftermath of the crash

ICE officer Curtland Sawyer

“ICE law enforcement officer Curtland Sawyer immediately delivered lifesaving medical care to a driver who was involved in a serious collision with a tractor-trailer in Missouri. Officer Sawyer is a hero,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Our officers are the best of the best. When they see someone in need, they don’t hesitate to spring to action to help. If you see an ICE law enforcement officer, thank them for their service to our nation.”

Other recent examples of ICE officers heroically saving lives include:

# # #