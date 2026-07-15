BEST OF THE BEST: ICE Officer Delivers Lifesaving Medical Care to Victim of Car Crash in Missouri
WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) commends the bravery of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer, Curtland Sawyer, who performed lifesaving medical care on a motorist who was involved in a serious car crash in Missouri.
On July 11, ICE law enforcement officer Curtland Sawyer of the St. Louis, Missouri Sub-Office was driving home from duty when he witnessed the collision between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer outside of Festus, Missouri. He immediately sprang into action and delivered lifesaving medical care to the injured driver, including placing a tourniquet on the driver’s arm to stop life-threatening bleeding. Officer Sawyer stayed on the scene until emergency medical technicians arrived to provide further medical aid.
The aftermath of the crash
ICE officer Curtland Sawyer
“ICE law enforcement officer Curtland Sawyer immediately delivered lifesaving medical care to a driver who was involved in a serious collision with a tractor-trailer in Missouri. Officer Sawyer is a hero,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Our officers are the best of the best. When they see someone in need, they don’t hesitate to spring to action to help. If you see an ICE law enforcement officer, thank them for their service to our nation.”
Other recent examples of ICE officers heroically saving lives include:
- In July, an ICE officer in Texas rendered lifesaving medical care to a 14-year-old who had jumped out of a moving vehicle and was unconscious on the side of the road. Local emergency and medical personnel arrived shortly after and transported the victim for further treatment.
- In June, ICE officers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin rescued a woman who was trapped in her car after another car ran a red light and struck it, flipping the car on its side.
- In June, an ICE officer in Tampa, Florida rescued a six-year-old child who was floating unconscious in a pool. The officer jumped into the pool to remove the child from the water, after which he rendered life-saving CPR until the child regained consciousness.
- In March, an ICE officer who was supporting TSA operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport helped save the life of a one-year-old child who was experiencing a medical emergency. The officer began performing the Heimlich maneuver, and after a few seconds the child started breathing again. EMS personnel arrived on scene with medical equipment to further monitor and re-assess the child. The child was re-assessed and determined to be healthy enough to fly.
- In February, off-duty ICE law enforcement agents saved the life of a four-year-old child who was unresponsive from drowning in a hotel swimming pool. The agents performed CPR for several minutes. Local police and Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly thereafter and transported the child to a local medical center for further medical care. Thanks to this lifesaving care and quick action, the child regained consciousness.
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