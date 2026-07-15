WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Multiple Pedophiles, Sexual Predators, and Other Public Safety Threats

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted for lewd or lascivious act with a child, felony sex assault, grand larceny, interstate transportation in aid of racketeering, and other despicable crimes.

“Every day, ICE is arresting and removing the worst of the worst from our communities. Just yesterday, ICE arrested criminal illegal aliens convicted of child sex crimes, sexual assault, racketeering, and grand larceny,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “While sanctuary politicians continue to release these monsters onto our streets, our brave law enforcement will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals and make America safe again. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Ricardo Vasquez-Salazar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for FIVE counts of lewd or lascivious act with a child in San Diego, California.

Oscar Leon-Bautista, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child in Huntington Beach, California.

Efren Rivas-Retana, a criminal illegal from Mexico, convicted for felony sex assault in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Edin Ayala, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for grand larceny, tampering with a vehicle, perjury, and carrying a concealed weapon in Fairfax, Virginia.

Ngoc Than Bui, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for interstate transportation in aid of racketeering in the United States District Court of Kansas.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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