E. Travers Delivers a Sharp, Atmospheric New Sheridan Nash Mystery Set in Nashville

The Older The Violin, The Sweeter The Music: A Sheridan Nash Mystery by E Travers

The Older the Violin, the Sweeter the Music blends Music City atmosphere with an international investigation led by working musician-turned-sleuth Sheridan Nash

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author E. Travers returns with The Older the Violin, the Sweeter the Music: A Sheridan Nash Mystery, a compelling crime novel set against the vibrant yet shadowed backdrop of Nashville, Tennessee.

Blending the pulse of Music City with the suspense of an international investigation, the novel follows Travers’ 5.0-star reader-rated Sing Crazy, which introduced Sheridan Nash, a talented bassist whose slow seasons in the music industry lead her into discreet detective work.

In this gripping installment, Sheridan is hired to follow a trail of clues after a violinist is shot during an engagement with the prestigious Schermerhorn Symphony. The motive centers on a stolen classical violin—a rare instrument far removed from the honky-tonks and bars of Lower Broadway. What begins as a local murder and robbery soon expands into a dangerous web connecting Nashville’s drug scene with the luthiers of Paris and powerful families in Italy.

The novel offers an inventive fusion of music culture and mystery storytelling. Sheridan is not a traditional detective but a resourceful working musician who understands the backstage rhythms of Nashville life. Through her eyes, readers enter a world of artistry, ambition, secrets, and crime in a city where music is both a livelihood and an identity.

The Older the Violin, the Sweeter the Music is ideal for fans of crime fiction, music-themed mysteries, strong female sleuths, and stories combining local atmosphere with international stakes. After losing a coworker and boyfriend during a violent drug deal, Sheridan must navigate grief, danger, and deception while uncovering a smuggling ring and organizing a daring sting for federal authorities.

Travers brings a distinctive voice to the mystery genre, creating a world where country music, classical instruments, criminal networks, and personal courage collide. With a 4.8-star reader rating, the novel is already resonating with readers drawn to character-driven suspense and richly textured settings.

A third Sheridan Nash mystery, Redneck Yacht Club, is currently being shopped and is expected to be released in late 2026.

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/Older-Violin-Sweeter-MusicSheridan/dp/1778837816

https://a.co/d/0ddy7pSH

https://www.facebook.com/E.Travers.author

https://etraversauthor.com

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