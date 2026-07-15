The Face Of Umori Turns The Ethnographic Gaze Back On The World We Already Inhabit

The Face of Umori: A Satirical Ethnography by Emmanuel Kaghondi

Emmanuel Kaghondi presents an ethnography of an invented kingdom, blending satire, cultural criticism, and tragedy to examine memory, freedom, and modern life.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Emmanuel Kaghondi introduces The Face of Umori: A Philosophical Ethnography, a distinctive literary work that uses the customs of an imagined kingdom to make the familiar world appear strange. Told through letters written by a visiting Wanalubeka scholar, the book transports readers to Umori, a society where sleep is taxed, food cannot be eaten without divination, and Freedom and Justice are hills that can be seen but never climbed.

In the tradition of Horace Miner’s influential 1956 essay, “Body Ritual Among the Nacirema,” The Face of Umori uses the ethnographic lens not to document the exotic, but to defamiliarize the familiar. Through the rituals, institutions, and contradictions of a distant kingdom, readers are invited to reconsider the assumptions governing their own lives.

The observer arrives in Umori intending to record its customs and beliefs. What begins as a scholarly expedition becomes an increasingly urgent account of a society organized around one consuming principle: the dream hunt. Every morning, the Wamori pursue waking dreams that have legs and can run away. The chase never ends, the dreams are never caught, and the people have gradually lost the ability to rest, remember, and remain present.

The book is neither a conventional novel nor a neutral anthropological report. It is a philosophical ethnography of an invented kingdom, written in the voice of an observer who is as unreliable as he is certain. His confidence in the superiority of his own culture forces readers to decide whether his judgments reveal wisdom, prejudice, blindness, or an unsettling combination of all three.

Beneath its satire, The Face of Umori is also a lament. It mourns a society that has forgotten how to remember, parents who cannot stop running, children who enter the world already furious, words purchased from interpreters, and elders who die without anyone left to honor their names.

“A society that does not remember itself has lost its soul,” Kaghondi writes. Elsewhere, the narrator offers another of the book’s unsettling observations: “If courage was a currency, no one in Wamori could afford it; the exchange rate is fear, and fear never runs short.”

Written for readers of literary fiction, philosophy, satire, anthropology, and cultural criticism, The Face of Umori examines how societies create meaning, defend institutions, divide the earth, and mistake endless movement for progress. Its imagined kingdom ultimately becomes a mirror for a world in which technology remembers what human beings forget and freedom remains visible but unreachable.

Emmanuel Kaghondi brings an original literary voice and a deeply observant perspective to this exploration of culture, memory, and human ambition. The Face of Umori: A Philosophical Ethnography is now available in Kindle and paperback editions.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0eFnA44a

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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