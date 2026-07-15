She Forgot She Was Free: Returning to the Girl You Were Before the World Got Loud Invites Women to Rediscover Identity

She Forgot She Was Free: Returning to the Girl You Were Before the World Got Loud by Giselle D. Mascarenhas

Giselle D. Mascarenhas shares a memoir guiding women toward healing, identity, renewed faith, and the courage to embrace the freedom they have always possessed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giselle D. Mascarenhas announces the release of She Forgot She Was Free: Returning to the Girl You Were Before the World Got Loud, a deeply personal memoir and guided reflection journey that explores identity, healing, and self-discovery through the lens of faith and lived experience.

Blending heartfelt storytelling with thoughtful reflection, the book encourages readers to reconnect with the person they were before fear, expectations, and performance began shaping their lives. Its message offers hope to women seeking authenticity, purpose, and lasting personal transformation.

She Forgot She Was Free traces the author’s journey from a joyful and confident childhood into years of striving, self-protection, and achievement that gradually distanced her from her true identity. Through intimate stories and guided reflection prompts, the book helps readers identify the moments they began to diminish their own voices, rediscover their core values, strengthen their relationship with God, and reclaim the freedom that has always existed within them. Rather than focusing on becoming someone different, it emphasizes remembering who they have always been.

The inspiration for the book emerged from Mascarenhas’s own experience of rebuilding her life from the inside out. As the creator of The Become Method and founder of BECOME, she recognized that many women silently carry the weight of expectations while losing sight of their authentic selves. Her personal journey became the foundation for a message that encourages readers to replace performance with purpose and embrace healing through faith, reflection, and self-awareness.

Beyond its personal narrative, the book emphasizes that lasting transformation begins with honest self-examination and the willingness to let go of limiting beliefs. It encourages readers to move beyond burnout, comparison, and the pursuit of external approval while embracing lives rooted in authenticity, spiritual growth, and meaningful connection. Through guided exercises and reflective insights, the book creates space for readers to reconnect with their inner strength and rediscover the freedom that has always been theirs.

This book is written for women navigating seasons of transition, burnout, reinvention, or spiritual renewal. It will resonate with readers seeking encouragement to strengthen their faith, rediscover their identity, and live with greater confidence and purpose. The combination of memoir and guided reflection also makes it an ideal resource for personal journaling, group discussions, and women’s study groups focused on emotional and spiritual growth.

Giselle D. Mascarenhas is the creator of The Become Method and founder of BECOME, where she encourages women to pursue authentic transformation through faith, personal growth, and intentional living. Through She Forgot She Was Free, she offers readers a compassionate and empowering resource that inspires healing, self-discovery, and the confidence to live fully as the person they were created to be. You can view her website here: https://thebecomemethod.com

The book is available at:

https://amzn.to/44fA36e

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.