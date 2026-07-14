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GOP Leaders React to OLA’s Voter Registration Audit

July 14, 2026

St. Paul, MN – Following a program audit of Minnesota’s voter registration system by the Office of the Legislative Auditor, Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, and Leader Harry Niska, R-Ramsey, released the following statement:

“This voter registration audit exposes major loopholes in our system, including the thousands of votes that were allowed to register and cast a ballot on Election Day but couldn’t be verified as legal voters. It also showed that the Secretary of State does not follow the law for inactive voters, choosing to leave voters on the rolls years after they should have been deactivated. These are major problems that need to be addressed. Integrity in elections is paramount, and Minnesotans deserve certainty that only legal voters are deciding our elections.”

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GOP Leaders React to OLA’s Voter Registration Audit

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