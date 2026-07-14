Rep. Spencer Igo: Bipartisan Housing Investment Should Be Accurately Represented 

St. Paul, MN — Rep. Spencer Igo (R-Wabana Township) issued the following statement after Governor Tim Walz announced $40 million in funding for Minnesota’s Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program (FHPAP), emphasizing that the investment was approved by the Legislature as part of one of the most bipartisan housing packages in state history.

The funding was passed during the 2026 legislative session through a bipartisan agreement between Republican and Democrat lawmakers to improve housing stability for Minnesotans across the state.

“I am flattered that the governor is taking credit for a bipartisan legislative initiative for FHPAP funding passed in a package of housing bills that was one of the most bipartisan housing bills in state history,” said Rep. Igo. “This funding was the product of Republican and Democrat legislators working together for all Minnesotans, not Governor Walz.”

While the Governor’s announcement focused primarily on rent assistance, FHPAP is designed to provide a much broader range of housing stabilization services. According to Minnesota Housing program guidelines, eligible uses of the funding include mortgage payment assistance, rental deposit assistance, utility assistance, and other supports intended to stabilize households and prevent homelessness before it occurs.

The bipartisan funding approved by the Legislature was intended to serve Minnesotans facing a variety of housing challenges, whether they are renters, homeowners, or families experiencing a temporary financial hardship. Lawmakers structured the investment to provide flexible assistance that can address the unique needs of communities across both Greater Minnesota and the metropolitan area.

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