Neckwise Launches GotMigraines.net to Expand Migraine Education

gotmigraines? Dr. Rusty Lavender reviewing CBCT 3D image with patient Patient receiving CBCT 3D Scan

New educational platform explores the potential connection between the upper neck, nervous system function and migraines

Our goal with GotMigraines.net is to provide clear, easy-to-understand information about an area that is often overlooked—the upper neck and the region where the head and neck meet.” — Dr. Matt Morris

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neckwise , a growing multi-state network of upper cervical chiropractic offices, has launched GotMigraines.net, a new educational platform designed to help people better understand migraines and the potential role of the upper neck and craniocervical junction.The launch expands Neckwise’s growing public education initiative focused on increasing awareness of the connection between the upper neck, nervous system and complex neurological symptoms. It follows the launch of GotVertigo.com, an educational resource focused on vertigo, dizziness and balance-related symptoms.“Migraines can have a major impact on a person’s quality of life, and many people spend years searching for answers,” said Neckwise co-founder Matt Morris. “Our goal with GotMigraines.net is to provide clear, easy-to-understand information about an area that is often overlooked—the upper neck and the region where the head and neck meet.”The craniocervical junction is the area where the skull, upper cervical spine and nervous system come together. Neckwise focuses on upper cervical chiropractic care, a precise approach that evaluates the alignment and function of the upper neck.GotMigraines.net is designed to serve as an educational resource for people researching migraines, headaches and the possible relationship between the upper cervical spine and nervous system function. The website will feature articles, educational resources and information intended to help the public better understand the anatomy of the upper neck and why this area may be considered when evaluating persistent symptoms.“Many people think of chiropractic as twisting or popping the entire spine, but upper cervical chiropractic is very different,” Morris said. “It focuses specifically on the top of the neck and uses precise imaging and individualized analysis to determine how each person should be cared for.”Neckwise uses advanced 3D CBCT imaging to evaluate the unique anatomy and alignment of the upper cervical spine. Care is individualized and designed to be gentle and precise, without the traditional twisting or popping commonly associated with chiropractic adjustments.The launch of GotMigraines.net is part of a broader effort by Neckwise to increase public awareness of the craniocervical junction and its relationship to nervous system function. Through its growing network of clinics and educational platforms, the company aims to make information about upper cervical chiropractic more accessible to people searching for answers about chronic and complex symptoms.Founded in 2024 by Matt Morris, D.C., Rusty Lavender, D.C., and Drew Hall, D.C., Neckwise has expanded across multiple states and is continuing to grow its network of upper cervical chiropractic offices. The company’s long-term vision is to expand access to upper cervical care while building greater public understanding of the importance of the upper neck.GotMigraines.net joins GotVertigo.com as part of Neckwise’s growing educational ecosystem focused on helping the public better understand the upper neck, craniocervical junction and nervous system.For more information about migraines and the upper neck, visit GotMigraines.net.To learn more about Neckwise or find a nearby location, visit Neckwise.com.About NeckwiseNeckwise is a growing multi-state network of upper cervical chiropractic offices focused on gentle, precise and individualized care. Using advanced 3D CBCT imaging and objective analysis, Neckwise doctors evaluate the upper cervical spine to determine the appropriate correction for each patient’s unique anatomy. The company is expanding its clinical network while building educational resources designed to increase public understanding of the upper neck and its relationship to nervous system function.

What is Upper Cervical Chiropractic?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.