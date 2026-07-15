Celebration Key brews up community sustainability solution in Grand Bahama with repurposed coffee grounds

Celebration Key team members celebrate the launch of a new community sustainability initiative.

Ongoing program gives thousands of pounds of used coffee grounds a second life as organic material for fertilizer while engaging local schools and partners

BAHAMAS, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carnival Corporation and Celebration Key are proving great things can come from the “grounds up.” A new community sustainability initiative in Grand Bahama repurposes used coffee grounds collected on board one of its ships into natural fertilizer, creating a circular program that turns waste into a resource for the island’s environment and community.Through the Community Coffee Grounds Initiative, nearly 2,800 pounds of spent coffee grounds are collected weekly from Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras, transported ashore and reused as natural compost and fertilizer perking up Celebration Key’s extensive landscaping. Developed in partnership with Grand Bahama-based ATO Landscaping, the initiative helps enrich soil with valuable nutrients, improve water retention and support the long-term health of native palms and plant life across the destination.Garelle Hudson, health, environment, safety and sustainability (HESS) manager for Celebration Key, described the initiative as an expression of Carnival’s broader philosophy.“At Carnival, sustainability shows up in big and small ways across our operations – even in the morning cup of coffee we serve our guests onboard,” Hudson said. “Every day, our guests and crew enjoy thousands of cups, and this program ensures the story doesn’t end at the last sip – giving those grounds a second life supporting local ecosystems and creating real value for the Grand Bahamian community.”Beyond its environmental impact, the program is designed to foster hands-on learning and community engagement. Students from participating eco-schools in Grand Bahama are actively involved, gaining practical experience in composting, agriculture and circular resource use.“This program creates meaningful ways for students to learn by doing – encouraging them to get hands-on, think creatively and find real-world environmental solutions in unexpected places,” Hudson added. “One of the best lessons we can share with the next generation is to look for solutions where others might not – even at the bottom of a coffee cup.”The initiative was formally introduced at a recent event at Millennium House, Celebration Key’s headquarters in downtown Freeport. Leaders from government, education, agriculture and environmental organizations came together, united around a shared commitment to sustainability and community development.Local partners include schools such as Lucayan International School, Bishop Michael Eldon School, Jack Hayward Senior High School, Mary Star of the Sea School and The Beacon School, along with organizations including Island Manna Farms, Waterkeepers Bahamas, Berkshire Bahamas Farms, Green Shed and Grand Bahama Backyard Farmers.Designed as an ongoing program, the initiative will grow by extending coffee ground distribution to more local partners, including eco-schools and farmers’ markets.About Carnival CorporationCarnival Corporation is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. Carnival Corporation trades under the ticker symbol CCL on the NYSE and is included in the S&P 500.For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com www.princess.com , and www.seabourn.com To learn more about Carnival Corporation's purpose and our commitment to sustainability, go to Our Impact

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