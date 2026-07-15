Brasa Launches New Nikkei-Inspired Menu Across Toronto and New York

Spicy Miso Salmon Bowl Miso Glazed Salmon Salad

Launching Monday, July 20, the new menu features two salmon dishes that combine Japanese flavors, Peruvian ingredients, and nutrient-dense superfoods.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NEW YORK - Brasa, the fast-casual Peruvian restaurant, is unveiling its new Nikkei-inspired menu on July 20, unveiling two new menu selections and showcasing new ingredients as part of the build-your-own bowl options.The new menu furthers Brasa’s commitment to highlighting fresh superfoods that are both full of flavor and packed with nutritional benefits. Options include the Spicy Miso Salmon Bowl, which offers guests healthy portions of Miso Panca Salmon, garlic rice, raw carrots, mint cucumber, avocado blossoms, Peruvian chili jam, toasted Peruvian corn and mango ginger dressing, and the Miso Glazed Salmon Bowl, a perfect blend of freshness, crispness and bright flavors from ingredients like Miso Panca Salmon, mixed greens, toasted Peruvian corn, raw carrots, avocado blossoms, golden beets, sweety drop peppers and mango ginger dressing. Both options are dairy-free, gluten-free, and completely customizable, helping Brasa Peruvian ensure that healthy, fast-casual food is accessible to everyone.The move marks the second time the restaurant has moved into Peruvian fusion cuisine - the Chifa-inspired bowl, which blends Chinese and Peruvian cuisine, was a guest favorite. Following that success with Nikkei flavors, says founder and CEO Michel Falcon, allows guests to get even more personal with their options. “Brasa has always celebrated Peru's incredible superfoods and bold flavors in a non-traditional way. With this menu, we wanted to explore Nikkei cuisine, where Japanese flavors meets Peruvian ingredients, to create something that feels both familiar and completely new,” he says. “Every ingredient was chosen with purpose. Miso brings rich umami, Peruvian aji panca adds depth and warmth, fresh vegetables and avocado add vibrant nutrition, and ingredients like toasted Peruvian corn and sweety drop peppers bring texture, brightness, and balance. The result is a meal that's full of flavor, naturally nutrient dense, and a true reflection of who we are as a modern Peruvian brand rooted in the country’s culinary heritage.”Brasa was born in Toronto in July 2021, but expanded to open in New York City in 2024 Today, there are five locations across both cities, all dedicated to high-quality, fast-casual and approachable meals that don’t break the bank. After years in Toronto’s nightlife industry, Falcon built the brand on transparency and an equal pay structure, creating a place where people are proud to work, have clear steps to success and growth, and feel connected to their role within the company.That transparency applies to the consumer too, and nutritional guides and other company information are all readily available to those looking to connect with Brasa. The new menu comes as the company celebrates growth, and embracing a fusion cuisine while expanding into another country allows Brasa to celebrate multiple wins while ensuring the highest standards for quality and customer service are met.Interviews with Brasa founder Michel Falcon are available upon request, and the new menu rolls out across all North American locations on Monday, July 20. Tastings are also available upon request.

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