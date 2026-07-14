Public Hearing on B26-0684 - the "Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Authorization Amendment Act of 2026" Testimony of Stephanie Dock Innovations Branch Manager District Department of Transportation Before the Committee on Transportation and the Environment July 13, 2026 9:30 am John A. Wilson Building 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW Washington, D.C. 20004

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