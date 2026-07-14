Public Hearing on B26-0684 - the "Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Authorization Amendment Act of 2026"
Public Hearing on
B26-0684 - the "Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Authorization Amendment Act of 2026"
Testimony of
Stephanie Dock
Innovations Branch Manager
District Department of Transportation
Before the
Committee on Transportation and the Environment
July 13, 2026
9:30 am
John A. Wilson Building
1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, D.C. 20004
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