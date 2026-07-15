











Leon County and CONA Recognize Winners of the 45th Annual Neighborhood Recognition Program









Today, Leon County Government and the Council of Neighborhood Associations (CONA) recognized our community’s outstanding neighborhoods and neighbors through the 45th Annual Neighborhood Recognition Program. This year’s winners were recognized for going above and beyond in the last year to make our community a better place to live, work, and play.





"Leon County is proud to recognize the dedicated residents and neighborhoods that strengthen our community through service, leadership, and collaboration," said Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban. "From beautification projects to volunteerism and civic engagement, these efforts create lasting benefits for residents throughout our county."









The 2026 winners include:

Small Neighborhood of the Year (200 homes or fewer) – Avondale Neighborhood Association Avondale demonstrated a strong commitment to resident engagement by using community feedback to guide meaningful neighborhood improvements while continuing to foster a connected, vibrant community through popular annual events and traditions.

Large Neighborhood of the Year (more than 200 homes) – Griffin Heights Neighborhood Association Griffin Heights exemplified community leadership by fostering resident engagement and implementing initiatives that enhanced neighborhood pride, improved quality of life, and supported sustainable revitalization and economic opportunity.



Unincorporated Neighborhood of the Year (outside the city limits) – Highgrove Homeowners Association Highgrove demonstrated exceptional community stewardship by investing in infrastructure improvements, advancing sustainable practices, and fostering a welcoming, connected community through resident engagement, longstanding traditions, and service initiatives.

Neighbor of the Year- Michelle Olson Michelle exemplifies the true spirit of community through selfless service, compassionate leadership, and unwavering commitment to her neighbors. Since joining the neighborhood one year ago, she has made a lasting impact by volunteering her time, strengthening neighborhood initiatives, and enhancing the quality of life in her community. Whether improving shared spaces, helping neighbors in need, or fostering connections, Michelle consistently goes above and beyond to make her neighborhood a better place to live.





“For 45 years, Leon County has recognized the extraordinary contributions of our neighborhoods, whose dedication continues to enrich communities and create lasting impact across our county," said County Administrator Vincent S. Long. "Through this program, we celebrate their accomplishments and the partnerships that inspire continued progress for generations to come."





















The Neighborhood of the Year Award winners received a sign to display at their neighborhood entrances. The Neighbor of the Year Award winner received a personalized plaque highlighting their leadership and service to the community.









“Leon County neighborhoods are strongest when residents come together with a shared commitment to improving the places they call home,” said Leroy Peck of CONA. “CONA is proud to partner with Leon County in celebrating the neighborhood organizations whose dedication strengthens neighborhoods and builds a stronger community.”









Learn more about the County’s neighborhood resources at LeonCountyFL.gov/NeighborhoodServices.





For more information, please contact Mathieu Cavell, Leon County Community and Media Relations, at 850-606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.





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